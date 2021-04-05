March was a very wet and mild month. Temperatures were 5 degrees above normal and rainfall was about triple the average amount.
We finished the month with 17 inches of rain in Franklin, 15 inches in Antioch and 14 in Lebanon and Murfreesboro.
April is forecast to be above normal on temperatures again and thunderstorm activity above normal. We expect to go quickly into hot weather during May.
It looks like it is going to be a warm week ahead with high temperatures in the mid-70s. The highest chances of showers and thunderstorms will come Wednesday night and Thursday. No cold weather is expected through April 15.
This past weekend was the anniversary of the 1974 outbreak of tornadoes and Tennessee was right in the middle of it. Nearly 150 tornadoes touched down in 13 states in a 24-hour period.
This is what decided me on my career path as I kept up with the tornadoes all day and night. I knew I wanted to be one of those radio meteorologists keeping folks updated during severe weather.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. Contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, to provide a weather update for your area or to suggest topics for his column.