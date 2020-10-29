One pitch-dark night deep in the Canadian wilderness I stepped out of the cabin and onto a bear-skin rug.
The bear was still in it.
The bear, as black as the night, was sniffing around the cabin steps for table scraps. It let out a startled woof and took off. I woofed and went in the other direction.
Bears were common sights around the remote outpost camp my buddies and I flew into by bush plane every spring for some 30 years. They were attracted to the smells of food and cooking.
The bears never acted threatening, more of a nuisance. If we left a greasy skillet or fish-cleaning knife outside, they would carry it off.
The outfitter who ran the camp cautioned us to be careful around them. He said bears are unpredictable, especially when food is involved.
We didn’t give it much thought until one year when he sent a newspaper clipping about a bear attack at a lodge up the lake. The camper was fortunate to survive a severe mauling.
We gave our shaggy visitors a wider berth from then on.
I was reminded of the incident awhile back when the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency issued a bear advisory. It said the state’s bear population continues to increase, and the animals are expanding their range into Middle Tennessee.
Bears have been spotted in White and Smith counties, and last spring one wandered into downtown Crossville. Another was seen a few miles north of Nashville, perhaps planning to join Bobby Bare on the Grand Ole Opry.
How fast are bears increasing? During the 1988 season, 76 were bagged. Two years ago, 759 were taken.
Actually, bears aren’t expanding their territory. They’re simply re-claiming it.
Bears were abundant all across Tennessee when the first settlers arrived. In the fall of 1826, Davy Crockett killed 58 bears around Reelfoot Lake, then added 47 more the next spring for a seven-month total of 105.
Bear meat and pelts at times were Davy’s main means of subsistence.
Between market hunting and the killing of bears as predators, they eventually disappeared, except in the rugged Smokey Mountains.
Even in the Smokies they were relatively rare into the 1960’s. A bear lumbering along the roadside would create a camera-clicking traffic jam.
Good management, including a crackdown on poaching and protecting sows and cubs, sparked a comeback.
Now, in areas like Gatlinburg, bears are a nuisance, and encounters with humans are increasing.
Generally, humans are to blame by feeding “tame” bears.
Although black bear attacks are rare, they occasionally occur, sometimes with fatal results.
The TWRA reminds the public that bears are protected except in a few counties in-season. Otherwise, killing or injuring one is illegal.
If a bear is sighted, the Agency says to go indoors and alert law-enforcement officials.
My advice, based on personal experience: if you bump into one on a dark night, go the other way.