It’s hard to imagine interviewing Charlie Daniels without mentioning a fiddle, but I did it.
A few years ago, I called Charlie at his Wilson County farm to inquire about a public-service TV announcement he did for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
From there the conservation wandered off to NASCAR, his support of the Second Amendment, and the military.
I forgot to congratulate him on his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame as the world’s most famous fiddler.
Charlie died July 6, at age 83.
He will be remembered for his music and myriad of good deeds. He’ll also be remembered for his fondness for the outdoors.
He told me that day he was glad to do the TWRA spot because it was a subject close to his heart.
“I grew up hunting and fishing in rural North Carolina,” he said.
“In Tennessee we’re blessed with some of the most beautiful outdoors anywhere, and I’m glad to help promote it. And not just hunting and fishing – we can go camping, hiking, sight-seeing … the important thing is to get out and enjoy the blessings.”
We also talked NASCAR.
“Growing up in the heart of stock-car county, I was a big Richard Petty fan,” Charlie said. “I also liked Dale Earnhardt. He was tough – ‘The Intimidator’ -- but a nice guy off the track.”
After Earnhardt died at Daytona in 2001, Charlie wrote and recorded a song in his memory. He titled it “The Intimidator.”
He was a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment.
A couple of years ago Charlie donated an autographed fiddle to the Wilson County Friends of NRA in support of the group’s Second Amendment initiatives.
“I got my first gun when I was about 12,” he said. “The first thing I was taught was safety – to treat every gun as though it is loaded, and never point it at anything you don’t intend to shoot. Those are the lessons we need to emphasize. A gun is not evil, it just has to be treated in a safe manner.”
Another of Charlie’s passions was the military and veterans.
“I’ll do anything I can to support our troops and their families,” he said. “They are a special breed, the finest young people in our society, and they make great sacrifices for the rest of us. I feel honored whenever I’m in their presence.”
At the time I chatted with Charlie, he was doing about 100 tour dates year, in demand nation-wide. As soon as he stepped off the stage, he returned to the solace of his farm and the outdoors.
“I love performing, but I’ll always be a country boy,” he chuckled.
As for his public-service announcements:
“I've been extremely blessed,” he said. “I like to give back something in return.”
Nobody gave back more than Charlie Daniels.
I’ll bet the angels are tapping their toes right now.