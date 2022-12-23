cheerleader parade

Emma Hicks from Mt. Juliet High School and Stella Collins from Wilson Central High School performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York for the second time. They have been friends since middle school.

 SUBMITTED

Two Wilson County high school seniors who have been friends since they were students at West Wilson Middle School performed for the second time as cheerleaders during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Mt. Juliet High School student Emma Hicks and Wilson Central High School student Stella Collins also performed at the New York parade in their freshman year at Wilson Central. Rezoning moved Hicks to MJHS two years ago, but their friendship remained strong.

Tags

Recommended for you