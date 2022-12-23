Emma Hicks from Mt. Juliet High School and Stella Collins from Wilson Central High School performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York for the second time. They have been friends since middle school.
Two Wilson County high school seniors who have been friends since they were students at West Wilson Middle School performed for the second time as cheerleaders during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Mt. Juliet High School student Emma Hicks and Wilson Central High School student Stella Collins also performed at the New York parade in their freshman year at Wilson Central. Rezoning moved Hicks to MJHS two years ago, but their friendship remained strong.
Hicks has been cheering since the sixth grade. Collins has been cheerleading for 10 years. Hicks said she had been taking after-school gymnastics classes for a while, “so when I got to middle school my mom encouraged me to try out for cheer or dance, so I chose cheer.”
Collins said, “My mom wanted me to do a sport and she signed me up for a cheer class and here we are today. I am a WCHS cheerleader for our sideline and competitive teams. (Due to rezoning), I was very sad because (she and Hicks) were not able to hang out as much and we couldn’t cheer together anymore.”
They also participated in yearly choreography classes together and attended the Universal Cheerleading Association camps at the same time, Hicks said.
Hicks’ mother, Denise Denton, said that the cheer teams practice two to four times a week so they can perform a two-and-a-half-minute routine with zero deductions.
Denton said. “When Emma was rezoned to Mt. Juliet after being a Wildcat for four years at West Wilson Middle and then her freshman year at Wilson Central, I wasn’t sure she would even try out. To go from a Wildcat to a Bear was treason, right?
“Breaking into a new school was difficult but made possible through cheer for Emma. Her relationship with Stella and the other girls on the Central team is strong and I’m so proud of her for maintaining those friendships and not allowing school rivalry to intervene.”
Collins’ mother, Denise Smallwood, said, “I am so happy that Stella and Emma got to finish out their senior years by participating in the Macy’s Day parade a second time. After ending up at separate schools after their freshman years because of rezoning, the girls may not talk to each other for extended periods of time but pick right back up where they left off when they do. And the week-long trip to NYC for the parade was one filled with nonstop laughter and fun for the girls.”
Wilson Central cheer coach Victoria Sikes said that “we are so proud to have Stella represent Wilson Central High School at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. She will be truly missed as one of our athletes next year as she moves on to college.”
MJHS cheer coach Trisha Sherman said, “we loved seeing Emma perform at the Macy's Day Parade. We are proud that she was able to represent Mt Juliet High School Cheer and her hometown. “
Hicks said that for the freshman year parade appearance, she had to submit a video of her cheering and a video of a performance at one of the student’s competitions. To be in the parade this year, they simply had to add their name to the list.
Denton said that she believes “the most exciting thing was actual parade day. Their first time in New York City, there were people everywhere, cameras everywhere. They loved it. That day they were asked to take pictures with adults and kids when they went to Time Square after the parade. The parade goers wanted their picture with the girls and that was a huge thing.”
Hicks said that the cheerleaders march about three miles during the parade. She and Collins received a video of the cheerleaders’ parade choreography about one month before the parade.
Hicks said she plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University and major in fashion design and merchandising. She said she doesn’t plan to cheer in college because “I want to focus more on my major.”
Collins said she plans to attend Oglethorpe University in Atlanta and study business and computer science. She said she will not be cheering in college, “but I have gotten many offers to.”