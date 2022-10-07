Silva

It feels like we’ve jumped out of the COVID frying pan and into the fires of a recession. In these uncertain days, the question isn’t whether we’ll get anxious; it’s what we will do with the anxiety we already have.

Anxiety is a complicated phenomenon with many physical, psychological, and spiritual causes. Sometimes, it requires a medical script. Always, it calls for prayer. But how do you pray when you feel like the ground is eroding from under your knees? Thankfully, we have the Spirit to groan within and the Word to give voice to our fears. For all the anxious in our city, I offer this prayer — patterned after Psalm 23.

