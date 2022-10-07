It feels like we’ve jumped out of the COVID frying pan and into the fires of a recession. In these uncertain days, the question isn’t whether we’ll get anxious; it’s what we will do with the anxiety we already have.
Anxiety is a complicated phenomenon with many physical, psychological, and spiritual causes. Sometimes, it requires a medical script. Always, it calls for prayer. But how do you pray when you feel like the ground is eroding from under your knees? Thankfully, we have the Spirit to groan within and the Word to give voice to our fears. For all the anxious in our city, I offer this prayer — patterned after Psalm 23.
The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. Father, you have always been my shepherd. Though I fear impending want, I know you have never deprived me of what I truly need. Like so many wolves, my anxieties threaten to devour me. Help me to know that between them and me stands the Shepherd who laid down His life to keep me safe.
He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. Indeed, because Christ has laid down His life for me, I can lie down in the peaceful green pastures of salvation. Though the storms of life afflict my heart and mind, you lead me beside the still waters of your steadfast love.
He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. You have restored and awakened my soul to the breadth, length, height, and depth of your love for me in Christ. Grant me now the peace that attends that love. For the sake of your triune name, send your Spirit to lead me down the paths of righteousness you have laid out.
Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. Death’s dark shadow plagues my thoughts. Its presence asserts itself in the painful decay of my unglorified body and the grievous harm I see done to others. Assure me of your presence, Lord. Keep me from fear. Comfort me, for I know I will never escape your watchful care.
You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. The enemy of my joy, anxiety whispers lies, “the well of God’s blessing has run dry.” Yet you have seated me in heaven and set before me a table whose abundance knows no end. You have perfumed me with the scent of heaven and handed me a bottomless cup of eternity’s sweetest wine. Help me to feast in your presence.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever. Your goodness and mercy have found me in Christ. His love will follow me into the depths of despair and guide me back to the heights of joy. Though I feel like I’m stuck out in the valley, you have promised that I will dwell secure in your house forever. Be gracious to me, Lord, and bring me in out of the cold.
Amen.
Kenny Silva is the Senior Pastor at Hickory Grove Church.