Army veteran Carlos Rodriguez-Velazquez was a field artillery specialist and is medically retired now. He thanked Meritage Homes and Operation Homefront for providing his family with a mortgage-free home in Mt. Juliet last week.
Carlos Rodriguez-Velazquez (second from right) is overcome with emotion after he was gifted a mortgage-free-home. His wife, Zayloni, and three children, Alana, 9, Sofia, 3, and Delancey, 6 months, are by his side during the ceremony presenting the family with the keys last week.
Zayloni Rodriguez-Velazquez, and her husband, Army veteran Carlos Rodriguez-Velazquez, sit close during a ceremony last week during which they received a mortgage-free home in Mt. Juliet as appreciation for his military service.
LAURI EVERETT
LAURIE EVERETT
LAURIE EVERETT
The Rutherford County Young Marines presented the colors at a ceremony for Army veteran Carlos Rodriguez-Velazquez with a new home in Mt. Juliet.
An Army veteran received a mortgage-free home in Mt. Juliet last week as a show of appreciation for his military service.
Army Spc. Carlos Rodriguez-Velazquez left his home in Puerto Rico to join the Army. He was stationed at Fort Campbell and served a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan during his more than three years of service.
He and his family received the keys to an 1,800-square-foot, four-bedroom home with a pool in the Walton’s Grove Community south of Providence Marketplace. He said he and his wife are excited to offer their three children — three children, Alana, 9, Sofia, 3, and Delancey, 6 months — the stability needed to thrive.
“I’m so grateful to Operation Homefront and Meritage Homes for this opportunity,” said Rodriguez-Velazquez, a field artillery specialist who is medically retired from the military. “They have given me hope to fulfill my dreams for myself and my family. We’re thrilled to continue building our life together in this new home.”
Operation Homefront Chairman of the Board Angelo Lombardi said that his organization has placed more than 700 military families in mortgage-free homes since 2012.
This is the ninth year that Meritage Homes has built and donated a new home to Operation Homefront’s Permanent Homes for Veterans Program.
“We love our veteran community and their commitment,” Meritage Homes Nashville Division President Dave Bulloch said. “Thank you to Carlos for his service and thank you to all veterans. Look at this community we are building here and nothing is more noble than today. It’s so rewarding and we are so proud.”
The Mt. Juliet High School Vocal Ensemble sang the national anthem and the Rutherford County Young Marines presented the colors at the ceremony.