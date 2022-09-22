It comes around every 5-10 years. A few start organizing. They select a date, a location and begin making plans to get everyone back together again. For that one night, most will put aside old grudges and judgments about political affiliations just to spend several hours reconnecting with the folks who wandered down the same hallways and shared the same four years in high school.
Even if you haven’t seen them since graduation, the presence of former classmates brings a sense of comfort. Sure, he/she was kind of a jerk in 1992, but you now understand they had their own issues back then. We all did.
After attending and really, really (really!) enjoying my 30-year high school reunion, I learned about a sideroad that runs within proximity to memory lane. One that’s not littered with so many potholes. After 360 months, enough life has been lived to understand that still being here is something to celebrate. A table dedicated to our friends who have passed away made that abundantly clear.
Even so, what’s the point of high school reunions? Why even bother? I’ll tell you why. Because it’s worth it. And hanging out with old friends has a way of bringing out the kid in all of us.
Any collective nervousness seemed to dissipate as soon as the doors opened, and familiar friends began strolling in. Moments later, we were pleasantly transported back to high school. Not 1992 high school, though. Not in a clique-like way, either. There were no bullies, no jocks, and no one trying to make fetch happen. Instead, we were a group of more than 100 people with nearly five decades of life experience.
I didn’t attend my 10-year reunion. Not enough time had passed. Truth be told, I didn’t enjoy high school until my senior year. I was weird and misplaced and didn’t feel like I fit in. It took years to grow into my personality. But 30 years? That is a big deal. Especially because in 1992, we thought a 30-year-old person WAS OLD.
A lot can happen in three decades. Some of us have children, some are newer parents, and some, like me, are recent empty nesters. Some have lost one parent or both. Some have worked in the same profession for almost as long as we’ve been out of high school, and some are starting new careers.
While the address of our high school has changed, and the landscape of where we live is no longer contained inside the borders of Wilson County, the people are the same. Even though we have a few more wrinkles, a little less hair, stiff joints, and most of us never leave the house without at least two pairs of readers.
After hearing the words, “I am so thankful social media wasn’t around when we were in school,” no less than a dozen times that night, it was clear our parents no longer cornered the market on being a kid during simpler times. Our kids get frustrated with us when we can’t figure out Facetime the same way we did with our parents when it came to setting the clock on the VCR. (Sidenote: it was always 12:00 on every electronic at my house.)
We learn so much in high school, and not just academically. For instance, during my junior year, I learned that persistence pays off when my friend Paula and I managed to talk our way into getting backstage passes at a New Kids on the Block concert. That’s right, friends. We met Jordan and Danny. We’ve got photographic evidence to prove it. If only I could have used that persistence to understand the algebra I use so often as an adult.
We talked, danced, ate, shared stories, and had a few drinks. Laughter echoed through the event hall for six hours. Later we said our goodbyes and made promises to stay in touch and to do this again soon. I hope we keep those promises. Because it’s comforting to be around people who knew you before adult life happened and to realize that no matter how much time has passed or where you’ve moved, you can always come back home.
Becky Andrews and her writing partner, Angel Kane, have been sharing the good, the bad and the funny of family life, married life and work life in their column “Telling Tales” for almost two decades. When not raising kids, pestering their husbands or chasing the family dog, cat or goat around Lebanon – they are both busy at work. In their other life, Angel Kane is an attorney and Becky Andrews is a real estate agent. Angel can be reached at akane@kane-law.com and Becky can be reached at beckysoldtennessee@gmail.com. They love hearing from their readers so give them a shout out anytime!