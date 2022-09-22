It comes around every 5-10 years. A few start organizing. They select a date, a location and begin making plans to get everyone back together again. For that one night, most will put aside old grudges and judgments about political affiliations just to spend several hours reconnecting with the folks who wandered down the same hallways and shared the same four years in high school.

Even if you haven’t seen them since graduation, the presence of former classmates brings a sense of comfort. Sure, he/she was kind of a jerk in 1992, but you now understand they had their own issues back then. We all did.

