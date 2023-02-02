I’ve been on this earth for nearly five decades. Of course, my big 5-0 is still 20 months away, but it’s there waiting. 50 seems so grown up. 50 is the deadline for having your life in order.

Over the years, I’ve looked to friends in their 50s as my own personal Dalai Lama, full of wisdom and experts at living a life full of intent. But the closer I inch to this decade, I realize it’s not that all of my Dalai Lamas were given the wisdom gene, much like someone born with red hair or freckles. Instead, they embraced the “what is” and tossed the “never will be.”

