Mt. Juliet city commissioners annexed and then rezoned 160 acres for a new subdivision on Benders Ferry Road on first reading at their Monday meeting.
The Mt. Juliet Regional Planning Commission had unanimously approved the annexation with a positive recommendation to the commissioners at their June 16 meeting.
The parcel is at 991 Benders Ferry Rd., slightly less than one mile north of Joy Church. The rezone is for single family residential.
Part of the plan for the new subdivision includes a well-lit mail kiosk, decorative lighting at Benders Ferry entrances and significant landscaping along Benders Ferry lots.
Road improvements to Benders Ferry discussed for the project include a three-lane section on Benders Ferry along the project frontage.
Benders Ferry likely would be widened from Lebanon Road to the southern boundary of the site. The plan also calls for a right turn lane on Benders Ferry at Lebanon Road to allow for separate left, through and right turn lanes.
Mayor James Maness said he felt the commission “didn’t have a good control” of the proposed annexation and rezone. He said at least there were road improvements, something the commission insisted on.
“I feel backed into a corner,” he said. “But we at least know improvements will be in place.”
Vice-Mayor Ray Justice said there would be no certificate of occupancy for the homes until road improvements were in place.
In other business, commissioners approved an ordinance to amend the 2022-2023 fiscal budget for $121,000 in funds to hire a police detective and purchase a vehicle. The city was awarded a grant by Operation Light Shine and the department will participate in the Inter-agency Child Exploitation and Persons Trafficking Task Force (INTERCEPT) of Middle Tennessee. The grant will provide an $81,000 salary for the detective, $32,000 for a vehicle and $8,000 for vehicle equipment.
According to MJPD Cpt. Tyler Chandler, the grant will cover five years with the funding at 100 percent the first three years, 75 percent the fourth year and 50 percent the fifth year.
Commissioners also approved an ordinance to amend the 2022-2023 fiscal budget for $774,025 to purchase ambulances and equipment for the new Emergency Medical Services Department.
Those funds will be used to purchase two used ambulances in excellent condition. According to Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman, purchasing used ambulances will cost significantly less than new ones, which would not be available for at least 18 months.