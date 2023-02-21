{span}Clergy Ryan Bennett and Michael Ruttlen discuss the history of Methodism during the early periods in the lives of Maggie Porter and Thomas Rutling at the Black History Month performance Feb. 18 at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.{/span}
The lives of two original members of the historic Fisk Jubilee Singers from Wilson County were center stage at the Capitol Theatre during the Wilson County Black History Committee’s annual Black History Month program last Saturday.
Jubilee! From Slavery to Freedom was a live narration of the lives of Maggie Porter and Thomas Rutling from their birth in Wilson County through their time and travels with the original Fisk Jubilee Singers to their deaths.
The performance also featured a spotlight on the history of Pickett Chapel and the early days of Methodism in the area.
Patricia Bates served as the original scriptwriter for the performance, which featured Learotha Williams as the narrator for Rutling’s life and Taylor Means as the narrator for Porter’s life.
“The very earliest thing that I remember was the selling of my mother. I must have been about two years old then; for they tell me I was born in Wilson County, Tenn., in 1854,” Williams recited from Rutling’s memoir. “I can just remember how the steps looked to our sitting-room door, where I was when she kissed me and bade me goodbye, and how she cried when they led her away.”
Rutling’s father was sold before he was born and Rutling remained on the plantation until 1865 when he traveled to Nashville as a free man to reunite with one of his eight sisters.
Jubilee Singers choirmaster George L. White chose Rutling to be a part of the group because of his distinct tenor tone.
Porter was born in Lebanon in 1853 and moved to Nashville with her slave master Henry Frazier prior to the Civil War’s start. Frazier left for Mississippi as Union soldiers closed in on the city, leaving Porter and her mother to care for the house.
“Maggie Porter fell in love by 1862 with the gospel harmonies and hymns that resonated from the churches throughout the streets of Nashville. This is where and how she began developing her vocals as a soprano,” Means said.
The pair were two of four Fisk Jubilee Singers who performed in all three tours of the U.S. and Europe that the group took between 1871 and 1877.
Rutling moved to Switzerland following his years with the Jubilee Singers. He died in 1915.
Porter died in 1942. She was the last surviving member of the original Fisk Jubilee singers.
The performance also featured flutist Michael Morton and appearances from Wilson County clergy Michael Ruttlen, Ryan Bennett and Annette Zimondi.