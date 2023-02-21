The lives of two original members of the historic Fisk Jubilee Singers from Wilson County were center stage at the Capitol Theatre during the Wilson County Black History Committee’s annual Black History Month program last Saturday.

Jubilee! From Slavery to Freedom was a live narration of the lives of Maggie Porter and Thomas Rutling from their birth in Wilson County through their time and travels with the original Fisk Jubilee Singers to their deaths.

