Mt. Juliet Police Department Cpl. Justin Angle (second from right) was honored last week at a breakfast for the city’s first responders. He received a $1,000 and a trophy. Pictured from left are car dealership owner Rockie Williams, Ally Reis, MJPD Chief James Hambrick, Angle and General Manager Billy Mullinax.
Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman gives his appreciation for a breakfast held last week to honor the city’s first responders. Next to him is Rockie Williams Premier General Manager Billy Mullinax. The car dealership sponsored the event.
LAURIE EVERETT
Two Mt. Juliet first responders were honored at an awards breakfast hosted by Rockie Williams Premier car dealership last week.
The breakfast was an outreach from the dealership that has been in Mt. Juliet a little more than six years to honor all first responders from Fire Department of Mt. Juliet and the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
During the two-hour breakfast catered by Houston’s Meat Market. During the two-hour period, firefighters and police officers arrived at different times before, after or between shifts.
The awards were given to MJPD member Cpl. Justin Angle and FDMJ member Kenny Hudson. They were selected by voting from other members of their department.
Each received a glass trophy and a check for $1,000.
“We want to show love and support, and this is a small thing we can do for them,” Rockie Williams, owner of the dealership, said after the event. “This is very important to show we honor our first responders, and we love to share good news, especially in these times.”
Both first responders were humble at receiving the recognition.
“Getting an award is amazing,” Angle said. “But receiving one based on your peers’ vote is so humbling. We all have each others’ backs.”
Hudson said the nod and recognition was an honor.
“This is great,” he said. “I owe a lot to Cpt. Andy Hassler. It’s been a great fit with him and all the crew. Leadership equity is put back to me.”
He said he hopes to be in line for a lieutenant’s position soon.
The breakfast was the first event as part of the Rockie Williams Premier Community Partners initiative. Planned upcoming events include providing funds for supplies for first grade classes at elementary schools and support for animal shelters.