Donald G. Zimmerman, co-founder of The Chronicle of Mt. Juliet and longtime Mt. Juliet resident, passed away Feb. 7 peacefully at home at age 93, according to his family.
He and business partner, Steve Kozy, created The Chronicle in 1980 and operated it until local businessman Bill Robinson purchased it in 1984. The paper was purchased in 2022 by Main Street Media. Zimmerman took an active interest in the workings of the weekly newspaper.
The native of Pennsylvania and his family moved to their farm in the Suggs Creek community in 1978. He was married 54 years to Jetta Marie Elam, who passed away in 2006. They had four children, all who survive him. Zimmerman had been married to Kat-Marie Gamel, who survives, since 2007.
Zimmerman was an avid sailor and active member of the Harbor Island Yacht Club, serving as Commodore in 1990. He was one of the few surviving members of the Williamson College of Mechanical Trades (Media, Pa.) Class of 1948.
He and his family resided in Illinois and Wisconsin in 1949-1970 before moving to Tennessee. His career included stints as a steam plant operator and owner of a hardware store. In 1972, Zimmerman co-founded Textile Converters, Inc., a company based in Hermitage, processing materials for the Old Hickory Dupont plant.
He was an active member of Celebration Lutheran Church and designer/builder of the Mt. Juliet Prayer Garden located at the church. He and his wife Kat-Marie were also active members of the Men of Valor prison ministry and received the MOV Volunteers of the Year Award in 2011. He also was instrumental in the creation of the Mt. Juliet Help Center.
Zimmerman, who had a private pilot’s license, was semi-retired in 1985 when he worked and tinkered in a variety of activities, including carpet and oil-spill reclamation, rescuing a concrete company in receivership, building full-size and model boats, erecting a working windmill, and producing handmade “water windows” and “toaster tongs.”
In addition to his wife, survivors include children Mark Zimmerman, Heidi (Fred Dies) Zimmerman, Karen (Steve) Morrow, Brian (Amy) Zimmerman, Janette (Karl) Lehtola, and Ronnie Gamel Jr; grandchildren Walker (Cara) Dorris, Carson Dorris, Ansleigh (James) Wallace, Caitlin (Max) Trueheart, Sarah (Daniel) Sanders, Mary Kate Morrow, and Matt Sagraves; and great-grandchildren: Merryn Dorris, Foster Dorris, Gavin Sagraves, Brendan Sanders, and Elliot Wallace.
Interment will be at Mt. Juliet Prayer Garden. The date for a Celebration of Life has not yet been announced. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, etc., donations be made to Alive Hospice and Celebration Lutheran Church.