Donald G. Zimmerman, co-founder of The Chronicle of Mt. Juliet and longtime Mt. Juliet resident, passed away Feb. 7 peacefully at home at age 93, according to his family.

He and business partner, Steve Kozy, created The Chronicle in 1980 and operated it until local businessman Bill Robinson purchased it in 1984. The paper was purchased in 2022 by Main Street Media. Zimmerman took an active interest in the workings of the weekly newspaper.

