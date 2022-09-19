Cumberland University announced it has received a gift of $1 million from the Hatfield and McClain families that will go to the McClain Sisters Scholarship for nursing students in the Jeanette C. Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions.
A check presentation was held in McClain Circle, the entrance to Cumberland University that was funded by and dedicated to the Hatfield and McClain families in 2019.
“This is an amazing gift that will help grow the nursing workforce and enhance care in Middle Tennessee and the surrounding region,” Dean of the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions Dr. Mary Bess Griffith said in a news release. “This gift will make a difference for students trying to decide if they are financially able to fulfill their dream of becoming a nurse.”
The McClain Sisters Scholarship was established by Carrie McClain Hatfield in memory of her sisters Katheryne Bowdon McClain Leathers and Betty Jo McClain Taylor. Carrie McClain Hatfield’s aunt, Ann Bowden McClain, was one of the first registered nurses in the state of Tennessee.
Joe Hatfield Jr. also presented the university with his mother Carrie McClain Hatfield’s 1947 Cumberland University diploma which will be framed in the Rudy School’s McFarland Hall.
In 1892, fifty-five acres of the McClain Family Farm became the primary site for Cumberland’s current campus.