Cumberland logo - ONLINE ONLY

Cumberland University announced it has received a gift of $1 million from the Hatfield and McClain families that will go to the McClain Sisters Scholarship for nursing students in the Jeanette C. Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions.

A check presentation was held in McClain Circle, the entrance to Cumberland University that was funded by and dedicated to the Hatfield and McClain families in 2019.

Recommended for you