Travis Hoyt with daughters Gianna, 9, and Quinnley, 3, last Saturday night at the Daddy-Daughter Dance held at the Mt. Juliet Community Center. The gym was transformed into a Valentine scene for dads and their daughters.
Brad Long and his daughter Carina got dressed up for the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance held at the Mt. Juliet Community Center last Saturday.
Roderick Hood with his daughters Rhyan and Karter at the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance held at the Mt. Juliet Community Center last Saturday. Hood provided the purple wrist corsages for his daughters.
Sam Richins with his daughter Sophia last Saturday night at the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance at the Mt. Juliet Community Center.
Some of the balloons and other decorations at the Mt. Juliet Community Center last Saturday for the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance.
It was date night for dozens of daddies and their daughters in Mt. Juliet last Saturday night.
The city-hosted, annual Daddy-Daughter Dance at the Mt. Juliet Community Center was a smash hit for a special pre-Valentine’s Day date. Hundreds of dads with their young, and older, girls twirled the night away. The theme was “Butterfly Kisses.”
The event included dinner, dessert, dancing and a commemorative photo. There were heart shaped balloons, teal-colored linen draped tables, magical twinkling lights, music, and plenty of pink fluffy gowns.
Each year it is one of Mt. Juliet’s more popular events with tickets sold out months ago.
Roderick Hood of Mt. Juliet brought his two daughters, Rhyan and Karter. All were dressed to the nines and stood in line for their five-star dinner.
“We are here to have a good time,” Hood said. “It’s going to be a late night!”
Sam Richins was with his daughter Sophia, 5. He donned a pink dress shirt and Sophia was in a white gown with a statement necklace and pink bouquets dotting her long, gauzy dress.
“This was a birthday gift to me,” Richins said. “We got to dress up. They grow up so quickly, this is so important.”
City commissioner Ray Justice had his two girls on his arms all night. He said they have probably attended the event for the past seven years. Brooklyn is 17 and Autumn is 12.
“We do this every year,” said Justice. “It’s a ritual and a lot of fun.”