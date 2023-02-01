Scooter’s Coffee barista Braden Simpson hands an ice cold matcha tea smoothie to customer Carey Gribble. She said she discovered the recently opened coffee shop in Mt. Juliet last week. The restaurant offers cold and hot coffees, smoothies, cold brews and breakfast-style sandwiches and sweets all day.
LAURIE EVERETT
Scooter’s Coffee owner Tim Horn mixes a hot coffee drink during the Mt. Juliet shop’s official grand opening last Friday.
One of the many drinks on the menu at Scooter’s Coffee which recently opened in Mt. Juliet.
If you like a cup of joe on the go, Scooter’s Coffee is at the ready with not only cups of screaming hot black coffee, but a plethora of specialty coffee blends, breakfast sandwiches and made-from-scratch pastries served all day in Mt. Juliet.
The franchise is also known for its amazingly fast drive-thru service (which is good because there is no indoor seating there). The shop opened one month ago and owners Tim and Lori Horn said they already they have loyal customers.
Mt. Juliet resident Carey Gribble made a quick drive through around noon last Friday, the day of the business’ official grand opening.
“I love this place,” she said after employee Braden Simpson handed her the vivid green frozen beverage. “This is my second time. I discovered it last week and got a wonderful latte. Today I’ve ordered a matcha tea smoothie.”
Horn, who also is trained as a barista, said the shop on N. Mt. Juliet Road is the first of what he hopes will be a total of five Scooter’s Coffee franchises he and Lori plan to own in the next five years. The Scooter’s Coffee franchise began in 1998 in Nebraska and now has more than 500 locations in the United States.
The couple have two grown children and their daughter Anna manages this first location. Tim Horn said he is exploring another location in Mt. Juliet as well as locations in Hendersonville and Hermitage. Although the Horns live in Gallatin, he said he’s familiar with Mt. Juliet and has owned Sport Clips in the city for more than a decade.
“My other business was local to the area and I wanted my first Scooter’s to open in Mt. Juliet as well,” Horn said. “People in Mt. Juliet are great and we still have a small town feel here.”
Though Horn said he’s not a coffee fanatic, he does enjoy “some plain coffee” and Lori is learning to love coffee.
So why a coffee franchise?
“We love the drive-thru aspect,” he said.
Horn said their menu is “limitless” because he can custom make any drink combination the customer wants.
“Nothing is pre-made,” he said. “We can mimic any type of candy bar flavor. ”
Horn said the community has welcomed them and the business is known for its “amazing people, amazing food and amazing fast service. We love it here.”