If you like a cup of joe on the go, Scooter’s Coffee is at the ready with not only cups of screaming hot black coffee, but a plethora of specialty coffee blends, breakfast sandwiches and made-from-scratch pastries served all day in Mt. Juliet.

The franchise is also known for its amazingly fast drive-thru service (which is good because there is no indoor seating there). The shop opened one month ago and owners Tim and Lori Horn said they already they have loyal customers.

