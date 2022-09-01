If I were to ask the question “is your faith alive,” what would your answer be?
I suppose the answers would be many and varied as each person would see themselves. But there is a scripture in the Bible that I believe gives us the answer completely and fully. It is found in James 2: 26.
Reading from the King James Version it says, “For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.” Dead here means void of life or we could say void of power. Notice the key here is the word “works.” Faith without works is dead in the same way our bodies without our spirits are void of life. What are these works the Scriptures speak of here? What is it we must do to have a faith that is alive?
Just a simple word study of this verse from any Concordance begins to reveal the answer. “Works” as written in Verse 26 refers to an act or we could say actions. When we read the verse in that light, we see that faith without actions (and by that we could say corresponding actions) is dead. Once again void of life or power.
In other words when I say I believe God or have faith in God there should be a proof in my life that corresponds with what I believe. If I say I believe it is right to go to church then I should be faithful to attend and be consistent in that. Take any particular part of our Christian walk. When I say “I believe” then my actions should show this and be the proof of my words.
We have all heard it said that our actions speak louder than our words. This is very true in life and in our faith toward God.
Many times, when I feel powerless in this life and it seems that circumstances and situations are crowding in around me and I feel that I have nowhere to turn. As I examine myself, I find that my faith has been only words that lack power. There are no actions that show or give proof to what I say I believe.
But when I take God’s Word and read it, I begin to feed my spirit with the God kind of faith. Then as I begin to act upon it, everything begins to change.
What seemed hopeless and helpless before now begins to be hopeful and helpful as the strength of the Word of the God ministers faith to my thirsty soul. I can rise up with a faith that is now alive and full of power and face any situation head on because I have a faith that lives.
Let me encourage you today as I encourage myself. Get into the Word of God and receive the supernatural force of faith that is found therein. Let this faith have a place in your heart and then begin to act upon it. As you and I do this, our faith will be alive and powerful.
And if someone asks, is your faith alive? We will be able to say beyond a shadow of a doubt, yes indeed and to God be the glory.
Bryan Cowan is Pastor at Faith is the Victory Church Mt. Juliet.