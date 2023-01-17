The redevelopment of the Lebanon Outlets is expected to kick off this spring with the construction of a residential development and other changes to the site as businesses continue to exit the mall.
Last year, the Lebanon Planning Commission approved plans submitted by Lebanon Ventures LLC for a 93-lot subdivision on about 10 acres of the 40-acre Lebanon Outlets site.
The first of six phases will include townhomes and “live-work” buildings, according to the project’s master plan.
Amenities, multifamily homes and townhomes make up the second and third phases. Construction of offices, retail space, multifamily homes, and townhomes make up the fourth and fifth phases.
The final phase will include retail space and convenient stores.
Construction of the entire development is expected to take four to five years.
Businesses have continued to close at the mall site since the approval about four months ago, including Gap and Kian Toys. Others, such as Rue 21, announced plans for their future closure.
As of Monday, 13 businesses remained in operation at the outlet mall while more than 35 potential suites sit empty, including the entire eastern portion that formerly housed Gap and Reebok.
The final business in the mall’s food court, Seafood Sacs, had its lease terminated last year six months before the lease ended.
Lynn Ealey with Nashville-based Land Solutions and an owner of Lebanon Ventures said the condition of some of the buildings factored into the determination to add residential components to the project, dubbed One Lebanon Place.
“We’ve been evaluating these buildings as they exist today and we’re finding a lot of age and issue with those buildings. So, the short-term goal is to infuse some residential into the project,” Ealey said.
One Lebanon Place includes 88 units positioned south of the current 227,958 square-foot Lebanon Outlets, aligning with plans announced last year when Land Solutions purchased the property for $9.2 million.
The project will cover a portion of the property’s southern parking lot, but no mall buildings would be immediately impacted, according to Ealey. However, Ealey said the company would analyze buildings moving forward and make decisions if it is necessary.
Other changes to the site will include an extended Outlet Village Boulevard that will run from Murfreesboro Road to Old Murfreesboro Road and connect at the Bellvue Drive.
The Lebanon Outlets is in the Hartmann Overlay Corridor, meaning the potential townhomes property will have to meet new design standards.
Land Solutions will be required to submit a final plat plan, which will have more details about the specifics of the development.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said the city has not received additional submissions from Land Solutions as of Friday, Jan. 13.
The Lebanon Planning Commission will likely give a recommendation to the Lebanon City Council following the final plat submission, which will need council approval before construction begins.