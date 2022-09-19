Editor’s note: This story contains mentions of self-harm. If you are experiencing harmful or suicidal thoughts, please call or text 988.
Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has announced that nine law enforcement officers, including one from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, will not face charges in the fatal shooting of a man on Interstate 65 last January.
The man’s widow has filed a lawsuit against the nine officers and the cities of Nashville and Mt. Juliet, claiming excessive force was used in the shooting.
Landon Eastep, 37, of Nashville, was sitting on a guardrail on the shoulder of the interstate between the Old Hickory Boulevard and Harding Place exits on Jan. 27. A state trooper approached Eastep to give him a ride off the interstate, starting a nearly one-hour situation that ended with Eastep’s death.
The trooper reported that Eastep pulled out a box cutter. Eastep had his right hand in his pocket during the interaction and the box cutter in his left.
Mt. Juliet Cpl. Fabjan Llukaj was one of the nine officers, including six Metro police officers and two Tennessee Highway Patrol officers, which shot and killed Eastep.
The district attorney’s office declined to charge the officers in a news release last Friday that said “Landon Eastep’s actions were designed to cause officers to perceive an immediate threat and his actions did cause officers to reasonably perceive an immediate threat.
“Therefore, all shots fired were legally justified.”
Funk has directed the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to close its examination of the shooting.
Llukaj negotiated with Eastep for about 30 minutes, according to Metro police. Video footage showed and forensic evidence indicated all nine law enforcement members shot at Eastep, who held a box cutter and an unidentified small, silver cylindrical object while taking a shooting stance in a lane on the interstate.
In Metro Police bodycam footage, Llukaj can be heard pleading with Eastep to surrender.
Llukaj is heard telling Eastep “Let me help you out, you won’t end up in jail,” and “Don’t let me go home with this today, brother please,” “…My word means something, Whatever you are worried about, we will get some help. You don’t want to hurt me, and I don’t damn sure want to hurt you, right?”
Llukaj is currently a MJPD Reserve Police Officer, according to department spokesman Cpt. Tyler Chandler.
“When the incident occurred, he was placed on wellness leave from Jan. 27, 2022, through Feb. 14, 2022. He returned to full-time status on Feb. 15, 2022. He resigned from full-time status on March 25, 2022, and transitioned to our reserve program,” Chandler said.
Llukaj was promoted to corporal in May 2021. According to MJPD records, he received 13 hours of training to learn how to de-escalate situations involving people with possible mental health issues.
Officers fired several shots, including what appears to be two shots after Eastep was on the ground.
According to an autopsy report, Eastep had 12 bullet wounds in his arms, hip area, left leg and chest. Several substances, including amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were found in his system. However, the autopsy report is clear that the cause of death was the gunshot wounds.
Chelesy Eastep’s lawsuit argues that the that the number of backup officers was excessive and created the danger and that officers used excessive force because Eastep posed no threat to them or a third party.
The lawsuit calls the formation of officers a “semi-circle firing squad” and characterizes the shooting as “execution-style.”
Chelesy Eastep is asking for damages for Landon Eastep’s pain and suffering, funeral expenses and the “pecuniary value” of his life.