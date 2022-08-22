Green Hill-Siegel

Green Hill senior Kaleb Carver returned a kickoff 82 yards for the Hawks' only touchdown in last Friday's 13-6 loss at Siegel. The Hawks play at home Aug. 26 against Kenwood.

 Steve Wampler

MURFREESBORO - Siegel stymied Green Hill's offense and came away with a 13-6 win over the Hawks in last Friday's season opener at Ken Nolan Stadium.

Neither team could find much rhythm in the first half as they took a 0-0 score into halftime.

Tags

Recommended for you