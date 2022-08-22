MURFREESBORO - Siegel stymied Green Hill's offense and came away with a 13-6 win over the Hawks in last Friday's season opener at Ken Nolan Stadium.
Neither team could find much rhythm in the first half as they took a 0-0 score into halftime.
Siegel head coach Adam Renshaw said he saw mental mistakes as a key factor for the lack of points in the first two quarters.
“We gotta eliminate mistakes," he said. "We didn’t punt in the first half, either. We moved the ball, but penalties and turnovers killed us. So, we just went in for the second half and we said if we get the ball let’s make some plays and punch it in. The kids responded and did a great job.”
Throughout the game both teams found success using their quarterbacks’ legs rather than their arms. Each coach attributed it to their opponent's defensive game plan.
“They had a good defensive game plan against us,” Renshaw said. “They limited our big plays when we feel like we have some big-play potential in our offense, and they made us earn every yard. When we put it together and cut out the mistakes, we can move it and score a little bit.”
Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch said he saw a lot of difficulties in the passing game for quarterback Cade Mahoney, especially with the pressure up front by Siegal’s Andrew Ricks, who forced an interception by pressuring Cade in the backfield.
“We’re just trying to settle (Mahoney") in," Couch said. "He faced a lot of pressure on the front side and the back side, and we’re trying to get him in the run game so he can settle in and be a little bit more comfortable. Cade’s a great runner, and when he’s running he is comfortable.”
The start of the second half was a different story.
Siegel running back Corey Sims led the offense to the Green Hill 25, and then quarterback Thomas Santel delivered one of the few strong passing plays of the game with a strike across the middle to Kevin Endsley for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Green Hill senior Kaleb Carver went 82 yards for a touchdown. Green Hill failed to convert the two-point conversion and trailed 7-6.
With 55 seconds left in the third quarter, Siegel’s Santel scored on a 22-yard run to put the Stars up for good at 13-7.
Sims has worked with his team all summer for the opener and discussed how it felt to see the team come out with a win in their opening game.
“My mindset was just to execute, eliminate as many mistakes as possible," he said. "We worked so hard all summer. And my main goal was to try to build us better as a team, like getting us closer as brothers so we can go out here and execute as a team and as brothers. I think we did that real good tonight, and now we've got to go into next week and do the same thing.”
Crouch said turnovers led to Green Hill’s loss.
“Green Hill can’t get in our way," he said. “I think we got in our way a lot tonight with a lot of situations, and we need to capitalize on a lot of opportunities.
"We’ve got to clean us up and continue to go back to work and get back on the practice field on Monday ready to clean some things up.”
Green Hill will be back in action Friday, Aug. 26, playing host to Kenwood High of Montgomery County.