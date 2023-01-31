Cumberland University and Green Hill High School are partnering to offer Early College classes to eligible Green Hill students beginning in Fall 2023.
Students who qualify for the Early College Academy at Green Hill will simultaneously earn a high school diploma and an Associate of Arts, Associate of Arts in Business, or Associate of Arts in Education from Cumberland University.
“One of our primary objectives at Green Hill High School has been to offer our students ambitious educational opportunities,” Principal Kevin Dawson said in a news release. “In partnership with Cumberland University, we are able to achieve this vision by offering an Associate Degree to accompany their high school diploma as well as keeping them engaged in the high school experience.”
High school students enrolled in Early College have attended classes on Cumberland’s campus. However, Green Hill students will also have the option to attend college classes on their high school’s campus.
Students will be admitted into the Early College Academy and begin attending Green Hill High School during freshman year, allowing time for high school counselors to ensure prerequisite high school courses are met. During their junior year, students will be considered full-time Cumberland University students, taking five college courses each semester until graduation.