TOP: Wilson County Black History Committee President Mary Harris shows off one of the new youth shirts available for purchase from the group. Lebanon First United Methodist Church Pastor Ryan Bennett bought the first box of the new shirts. ABOVE LEFT: A car representing the Tennessee State University Wilson County Alumni chapter participates in the annual MLK Unity March and Motorcade in Lebanon last Saturday. ABOVE RIGHT: Guests gather in the Pickett Chapel annex following the MLK Unity March and Motorcade in Lebanon last Saturday.
A car representing the Tennessee State University Wilson County Alumni chapter participates in the annual MLK Unity March and Motorcade in Lebanon last Saturday.
XAVIER SMITH
TOP: Wilson County Black History Committee President Mary Harris shows off one of the new youth shirts available for purchase from the group. Lebanon First United Methodist Church Pastor Ryan Bennett bought the first box of the new shirts. ABOVE LEFT: A car representing the Tennessee State University Wilson County Alumni chapter participates in the annual MLK Unity March and Motorcade in Lebanon last Saturday. ABOVE RIGHT: Guests gather in the Pickett Chapel annex following the MLK Unity March and Motorcade in Lebanon last Saturday.
XAVIER SMITH
Guests gather in the Pickett Chapel annex following the MLK Unity March and Motorcade in Lebanon last Saturday.
Dozens participated in the Wilson County Black History Committee’s annual MLK Unity March and Motorcade last Saturday in Lebanon. The Unity March was held in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. The march started at First United Methodist Church, travelled down West Main Street and ended at Pickett Chapel where light refreshments were served. Wilson County Black History Committee president Mary Harris displayed new youth shirts available through the group.XAVIER SMITH