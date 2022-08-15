Well, yea. But it is not limited to living forever, but rather is forever living.
In the beginning of what many refer to as The High Priestly prayer (some have even called it The Lord’s Prayer) in John 17, Jesus prays in the third person for Himself when He says, “You have given Him authority over all flesh, that He should give eternal life to as many as You have given Him.”
Jesus was given authority, and we learn in Daniel, He was given a kingdom to establish on the earth, with the cooperation of His kingdom subjects. He came to bring to us all the promise of eternal life in Him.
Eternal life is certainly living forever, but it is much more than just that. When I was in high school, there was a saying floating around (and someone put it on a button) that said, “Today is the first day of the rest of your life.” While a little on the simple side, the truth shines through, nonetheless. When we gain our new life in Christ, we begin a path of living that is sweeter than what we had before. Our eternity began when we said yes and began our journey with Jesus Christ.
Jesus goes on in John 17 to actually give us a definition of eternal life. “This is eternal life, that they may know You, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom You have sent.” The key word there is the word “know,” for it is not limited to an intellectual acknowledging of the existence of Him, but it is a relational term that involves actually getting to know someone. In other words, to know God and Jesus whom He has sent, it requires the developing of a relationship. So eternal life is first and foremost a relationship with the one true God through His Son Jesus, and through that covenantal relationship we receive the life that is eternal. So, as stated earlier, our eternal life begins when we come into intimate relationship with God.
If your life seems a little less than “eternal” right now, then maybe the solution is not some external or mechanical exercise, but rather a seeking with all your heart this person, Jesus Christ, who is not only living today, but sits at the right hand of the Father, making intercession for His redeemed ones.
It is more than a religious ceremony, although consistent worship is a good thing, but it is connecting with a real person through the work of the Holy Spirit; this person who knows you better than anyone else on the earth, including yourself. Just going to church won’t cut it. Church attendance is highly valuable in our growth as a Christian, but if it is only an exercise to soothe our conscience or to meet a quota or to satisfy the expectations of our relatives, eventually that will lose its luster and we will go looking for something else. But if we are regularly praying and fellowshipping with the Lord Jesus through the Spirit, we will find that eternal well of salvation bubbling up into our lives.
And yes, we will also live forever because of the eternal life given to us and bought for us by the Lord Jesus. Enjoy the ride.