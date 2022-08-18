I make the best mashed potatoes. No, seriously, they are better than any mashed potatoes you’ve ever had. Better than even your Mama’s!
I also make the absolutely best banana pudding. As in, awarding winning. Seriously, the fair is coming up and I should enter my banana pudding because it’s that good.
Interestingly, my husband claims to hate sour cream. So, if we are eating Mexican out, he goes into this whole thing about “holding” the sour cream. He will say it to the waiter literally five times and if, by chance, the sour cream, is not removed, then he goes into this whole thing trying to remove it from his plate without it touching whatever else is on his plate, all the while muttering how much he hates sour cream!
Now, back to my award-winning dishes. They both – you guessed it — have sour cream in them. Loads of it! Basically, I don’t even measure and put the whole tub of sour cream into my mashed potatoes and my banana pudding. The big tub!
I don’t know when I started adding sour cream to many of my dishes, but I do. It’s my signature secret ingredient. I put it in cake mixes, casseroles and anything that calls for milk. I add the milk and then, for good measure, add sour cream
The funny thing is the more sour cream I secretly add, the more my husband loves the dish. And considering we’ve been married 27 years now, it’s not really a secret.
He knows I add sour cream but he rather not see me add it. Because if he sees me actually add the sour cream then he begins telling me how much he hates sour cream.
“You don’t hate sour cream!” I yell out. “It’s literally in everything I make, and you always clean your plate.”
We then go back and forth as he tries to convince me to not include the sour cream but that’s not happening because there is nothing I love more in this world than sour cream.
Rounding out the top three best dishes I make is chicken salad.
And you guessed it, my husband claims to hate only one thing more than sour cream…mayonnaise.
He will return any food if mayonnaise is on and makes the biggest deal if it’s anywhere near his hamburger. In the 27 years we’ve been married, there have many, many incidents involving his hatred for mayonnaise.
Maybe that’s why I load my chicken salad with mayonnaise. Basically, my chicken salad consists of chicken, mayonnaise, grapes, mayonnaise, apples, mayonnaise and then, of course, mayonnaise.
And he can’t get enough of it!
Honestly, it’s a wonder we stay married with all these secrets!