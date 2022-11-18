This likely will be country singer-songwriter Janelle Arthur’s best Christmas season yet for three reasons.

The Mt. Juliet resident will celebrate the Yuletide with A Country Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon; she is exhilarated over the release of her new single, “One Night on Earth,” about the birth of Christ; and best of all, she and her husband will rejoice in their first Christmas with their 11-month-old daughter.

