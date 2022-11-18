This likely will be country singer-songwriter Janelle Arthur’s best Christmas season yet for three reasons.
The Mt. Juliet resident will celebrate the Yuletide with A Country Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon; she is exhilarated over the release of her new single, “One Night on Earth,” about the birth of Christ; and best of all, she and her husband will rejoice in their first Christmas with their 11-month-old daughter.
About the inspiration behind “One Night on Earth,” Arthur, who gained acclaim on “American Idol” in 2013, shared, “Me and my co-writers, Helene Cronin and Adam Wheeler, wrote it in 2020 right in the middle of a lot of confusion with the pandemic. We didn’t know what was going on in the entertainment world and our industry. We didn’t know what to write about, and I said. ‘What if we write a Christmas song?’
“Helene had this sort of title in her computer, and she said, ‘This title could work for a Christmas song about Christ’s birth.’ So, we ran with that. Overall, we just wanted to write a song about hope because we felt kind of hopeless at that moment in time, and we left extremely uplifted and encouraged. We all three lean on our faith,” recalled Arthur, who has lived in Mt. Juliet for almost 13 years and met her husband at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ.
As for what patrons will experience during her Country Christmas concert, she said, “It will be all Christmas music, and there will be dancing, beautiful harmonies and Santa Claus will be doing a special performance bringing all the kids on stage and sing to them.”
Arthur, 32, moved to the Nashville area when she was 20 and said “what brought me was that I wanted to write songs. As I was getting settled my family talked me into auditioning for ‘American Idol.’ I consider that to be definitely the thing that opened the most doors for me, even to this day.”
Growing up in a close-knit family where she was raised on the same Oliver Springs property where her grandparents, aunt, uncles and cousins lived pretty much within shouting distance, she made her professional debut at the age of 8 portraying her idol in “Paradise Road: The Life and Songs of Dolly Parton” at Dollywood.
“I auditioned for a show in a choir and didn’t make it. Then my mother saw a magazine article about Dollywood needing performers. She called them up, and they were looking for a little girl to portray a young Dolly Parton. She said, ‘Can my daughter come audition?’ and I did, and I was in that show for three years, from the ages of 8 to 10, and I sang and acted and danced,” said Arthur.
Last year she recorded “Hand Me Downs,” a tune she co-wrote. She asked Parton if she would join her on the song, and Parton agreed.
“My relationship with Dolly is very full circle in a sense. I met her when I was young, and then I really didn’t keep in touch, and we reconnected many years later, and it was so humbling that she was willing to do a duet with me when she is the legend and icon she is. That just shows her heart that she would do that with me,” said Arthur, who wrote and released “What Would Dolly Do,” a tribute to her favorite singer-songwriter, last March. The music video to the song was filmed at the Capitol Theatre and on the Lebanon Square.