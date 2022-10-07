Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation vice president Becky Cutroni (left) and Lifehouse president Holly Petty (right) take a moment with Marty and Stormy, both rescue dogs. The women volunteer to help run the animal organization, which recently had its 3,000th adoption since opening in 2009.
Jelly Bean, a rescued pit bull mix, was shot and run over last year. The dog was brought in by Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation in Mt. Juliet, which raised money for its medical bills. The dog now lives with Lynne Lavers (pictured with Jelly Bean) in West Nashville.
COURTESY HOLLY PETTY
Courtesy Lynne Lavers
Lifehouse volunteers from left Becky Cutroni, Nancy Wetzel, Ruth Ann Wheeler and Holly Petty at a recent event to celebrate the non-profit animal rescue’s 3,000th adoption.
The horrible plight of a dog named Jelly Bean is what keeps two women dedicated to their non-profit animal welfare organization based out of Mt. Juliet.
Jelly Bean is a brown and white pit bull mix, about 3-years-old, that was brutalized in Robertson County when he was shot with a shotgun, then a pistol, then ran over and left for dead.
The dog barely lived despite the gunshot wounds to its face, a broken jaw and a leg that was amputated.
Springfield Animal Control staff contacted Holly Petty, one of the organizers of Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation in Mt. Juliet. Petty, now the organization’s president, and Becky Cutroni, the organization’s vice president, joined in 2010 as volunteers, about a year after the organization started.
Cutroni said that about $4,000 was raised in donation’s for Jelly Bean’s medical care.
Recently Jelly Bean was cuddled up with his two canine siblings (look-alike Ridgebacks) in West Nashville with his owner, Lynne Lavers, an integrative medical doctor. Jelly Bean arrived at her home last Christmas Eve.
“He’s a bit gimpy and can’t open his mouth wide, but he’s loving life,” said Lavers.
Lavers said that Jelly Bean is at her feet in the office most days. He’s also a therapy dog, she said.
Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation is run entirely by volunteers and has no full-time staff. Even though Petty and Cutroni spend countless hours (along with Nancy Wetzel and Ruth Ann Wheeler and foster families) helping animals they don’t make a salary. Petty is an accountant and Cutroni is a financial analyst. Both have families as well.
The organization doesn’t have a building or kennels. Along with money raised at events, a lot of the money used to care for their animals comes out of their own pockets, they said. Their care system currently includes 110 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, though the majority of the animals are dogs.
“We get calls from all over Tennessee,” said Petty. “Many from rural areas that don’t really have animal shelters.”
They said that they rescued some of their dogs because they were on “death row” at shelters. Many times, they get there the night before dogs are to be euthanized. They work directly with shelters in Jackson and in Wilson and Sumner counties.
“The last three months our intake has increased a lot,” said Petty. “We had averaged about in the 70s. We are over capacity and need help. We are finding many dogs are dumped and abandoned. And there’s somewhat of a lack of spay and neuter laws.”
Cutroni attributes some of that increase to people who got dogs during the pandemic while they were home and are now back to work and can’t devote as much time. Cutroni has two dogs she’s adopted (one is blind), and Petty also has two. Through the years they both fostered dozens and dozens of dogs.
On Sept. 10, Lifehouse held a 3,000th Adoption Celebration. That day alone they completed 13 adoptions and placed five more animals into foster homes.
At this time, Lifehouse is technically closed for intake until it can pay some of its vet bills. The adoption fee is $400 for puppies and $350 for adults with all shots included.
Currently they have litters of mastiffs and chihuahuas in need of foster homes or forever homes.
“We really think where Lifehouse is now is a huge feat,” said Cutroni. “We just need some help.”