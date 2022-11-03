The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the circumstances that led to a man’s death in Mt. Juliet late Wednesday night after an officer-involved shooting.
The TBI preliminary report said a Mt. Juliet officer initiated a traffic stop around 11 p.m. just north of the intersection at S. Mt. Juliet Road and Central Pike.
The officer spoke with a female driver and then swapped with a second officer to speak with a male passenger, identified as 39-year-old Eric Jermaine Allen. As the officer attempted to have Allen exit the vehicle, Allen moved from the passenger seat to the driver seat and attempted to drive away, according to the report.
The officer leaned into the vehicle to stop Allen and gave commands for him to stop, which were ignored, according to the report. The officer attempted to use a taser and gave further commands to stop, which were ignored.
The officer shot Allen and then attempted to render aid after the vehicle stopped, which were unsuccessful. No officers were injured in the incident.
“This was a very traumatic incident with a loss of life. All are in my prayers, including the family and friends of those involved,” Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said in an MJPD news release. “To ensure our officer responded properly and per protocol, the TBI is conducting an independent investigation. The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave.”
TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson for his further review and consideration.
The agency acts solely as fact finders and does not determine whether the officer’s actions were justified. That decision rests with Lawson and his office.