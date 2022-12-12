Horse riders walk though the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10. The riders said they didn’t belong to a particular horse club, but rather are horse enthusiasts who got together to support the parade.
Tommy Hibbett, left, represented his parents, former Mt. Juliet mayors N.C. and Jenny Bess Hibbett, at the “A Golden Christmas” parade held Saturday Dec. 10. It was a salute to the city’s 50th birthday. Also on the float were former mayors Bill Staggs, David Waynick, Kevin Mack and Linda Elam. They were the Grand Marshals, along with current Mayor James Maness.
Marching bands from high schools in Mt. Juliet marched together in the city's Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10.
LAURIE EVERETT
A golden horse is center stage of the Tennessee State Fair float, one of hundreds of floats in the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade on Saturday Dec. 10
LAURIE EVERETT
Participants on the Mt. Juliet Church of the Nazarene float wave to spectators at the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10.
LAURIE EVERETT
LAURIE EVERETT
LAURIE EVERETT
The first participants in the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 walk down N. Mt. Juliet Road toward Division Street.
LAURIE EVERETT
Members of the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s Color Guard led off the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10.
LAURIE EVERETT
LAURIE EVERETT
High school band members play Christmas music as they march down North Mt. Juliet Road during the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade on Dec. 10.
LAURIE EVERETT
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto tosses candy to spectators at the MJ Christmas Parade.
LAURIE EVERETT
The Mt. Juliet Tae Kwon Do float won the Best Commercial Float award in the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10.
LAURIE EVERETT
Elsie Gammon, 3, opens a piece of candy that was tossed to spectators during the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10. Elsie’s father, Daniel, helped her pick up candy during the parade.
LAURIE EVERETT
Lillian Vangieson, 4, walked from her residence with her mom and dad to watch the Mt. Juliet Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 10.
LAURIE EVERETT
One of the Grinch participants in the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 uses a cell phone to videotape some of the spectators.
LAURIE EVERETT
Santa Claus rides atop a Fire Department of Mt. Juliet ladder truck with one of his firefighter helpers at the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Mt. Juliet Christmas parade set record numbers for floats and attendees as the mild weather and celebratory fervor saluted the city’s 50th anniversary last Saturday.
The hour-long parade that showcased former mayors as grand marshals started its route at the Two Rivers Ford Park ballfield parking lot on Lebanon Road and traveled all the way to East Division Street.
Spectators, many dressed in light jackets, showed up early to get great viewing spots along the route.
Mt. Juliet Parks and Rec Director Rocky Lee said there were more than 100 floats this year. Current Mayor James Maness rode on a float with former mayors Bill Staggs, David Waynick, Kevin Mack and Linda Elam. Tommy Hibbett represented his parents and former mayors N.C. Hibbett and Jenny Bess Hibbett.
Lillian Vangieson, 4, stood along the route and waved to float riders who threw candy to the crowd.
“This is so much fun,” she said. “I’m waiting for Santa.”
The previous night the official city Christmas tree was lit at the clock tower site with hundreds in attendance to enjoy food trucks, holiday activities and the lighting of live trees .