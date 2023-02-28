Mt. Juliet city commissioners approved an additional 308 apartment units to the Providence Central mixed-use development in south Mt. Juliet on Monday night following heated back-and-forth comments from all five board members about if the addition was detrimental to the city or a necessary move toward developer-funded infrastructure improvements.

Commissioners Ray Justice and Scott Hefner tried to convince the other three commissioners to change their minds about adding 300-plus apartments to the 200-acre development currently under construction between south Mt. Juliet and west of Central Pike.

