Mt. Juliet city commissioners approved an additional 308 apartment units to the Providence Central mixed-use development in south Mt. Juliet on Monday night following heated back-and-forth comments from all five board members about if the addition was detrimental to the city or a necessary move toward developer-funded infrastructure improvements.
Commissioners Ray Justice and Scott Hefner tried to convince the other three commissioners to change their minds about adding 300-plus apartments to the 200-acre development currently under construction between south Mt. Juliet and west of Central Pike.
The additional units will be part of the 866 multi-family units within the Providence Central development at complete buildout in 2028.
The additional apartments were approved by a 3-2 vote with Justice and Hefner voting “no.” The additional apartments will be added to a commercial mix of office buildings, hotels and retail, single-family homes, and other apartments already planned.
“We have a problem Houston,” Justice said. “Three hundred more apartments will produce more traffic. The proposed interchange is eight to 10 years out. We are creating a whole new group of people sitting in traffic. That’s more people on there without the road being fixed and drivers in situations not safe because apartments look cool. Not cool at all.”
The original plan on Providence Parkway was approved in 2013 and amended in 2020 to allow a mixed-use site for Providence Central Apartments. There were originally 300 units.
At that time, the board said no further multi-family units would be supported within this development.
But at the Jan. 23 meeting, the board approved on first reading (Hefner and Justice voting “no”) a major amendment to the preliminary master development plan to approve the additional apartments. The amendment had received a negative recommendation from the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission last Dec. 15.
“I’m adamantly against this,” Hefner said. “Let’s see where we are at the South Mt. Juliet Road widening and the Central Pike interchange. Let’s have a clear direction.”
City Public Works Director Andy Barlow gave an update of the progress toward a Central Pike interchange. Recently the city approved a resolution to kick in $25 million to encourage TDOT to move the interchange higher on TDOT’s priority list.
“We had a preliminary design meeting last week,” he said. “The $25 million we committed put in an acceleration. It was very encouraging.”
Barlow said there was another meeting with TDOT next week and there were talks of additional improvements to Central Pike.
Mayor James Maness said he is for the additional apartments and the development as a whole.
He said the developer agreed to pay $7,500 per resident in this new apartment addition, but with a $2,500 credit that will go to widening Central Pike and to the Central Pike interchange. Maness then said that this project will bring $29.3 million.
“This one project exceeds the city’s entire annual budget in contributions,” Maness said. “There are two ways to pay for infrastructure: this developer or taxpayers. I challenge anyone who can top that. We can vote all this down, but that does not stop development all around us.”
Commissioner Jennifer Milele said while she originally said she’d not vote for more apartments, she realized this project was a “vision.”
“This is an integrated project, Mt. Juliet doesn’t have one yet,” she said. “The developer’s contributions are voluntary. I commend the developer. He’s not fly by night, he’s invested.”
Vice-Mayor Bill Trivett said he was for the additional apartments.
“It’s about road improvements, safety and schools,” he said. “Yes, its apartments. But a different clientele. There are two options to improve the roads, developers or taxpayers.”
Justice said he was in shock.
“This is not about the dollar, but about quality of life,” he said. “These three votes are not about caring about the quality of life, but more interested in the dollar.”
Maness loudly replied, “Not about the dollar?”
“How many roads, police officers and more (are about the dollar),” he said. “If we don’t have money in the budget, we don’t have anything. I’m not up here worried about political suicide. I’m voting my conscience for the best thing.”