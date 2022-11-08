MJ dancing

MJ4Hope Executive Director Amy Breedlove practices with her ‘Dancing with the Mt. Juliet Stars’ trainer and partner Jonathon Bungard, Director of Dance at Dynamic Ballroom at Performing Arts. They will compete in Mt. Juliet’s first ‘Dancing with the Stars’ event to raise money for MJ4Hope.

 LAURIE EVERETT

There’s a whole lot of fancy dancing going around Mt. Juliet as six well-known people in the community put on heels, rolled up their tuxedo sleeves and will hit the ballroom floor for the first “Dancing with the Mt. Juliet Stars” competition.

The event to support MJ4Hope is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 at Dynamic Ballroom and Performing Arts Center.

