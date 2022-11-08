MJ4Hope Executive Director Amy Breedlove practices with her ‘Dancing with the Mt. Juliet Stars’ trainer and partner Jonathon Bungard, Director of Dance at Dynamic Ballroom at Performing Arts. They will compete in Mt. Juliet’s first ‘Dancing with the Stars’ event to raise money for MJ4Hope.
There’s a whole lot of fancy dancing going around Mt. Juliet as six well-known people in the community put on heels, rolled up their tuxedo sleeves and will hit the ballroom floor for the first “Dancing with the Mt. Juliet Stars” competition.
The event to support MJ4Hope is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 at Dynamic Ballroom and Performing Arts Center.
The participants include a Mt. Juliet District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner, Judge Carolyn Christoffersen, Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman, MJ4Hope Executive Director Amy Breedlove, Streamline Event Agency owner Christa Acevedo, and business owner Dean Foderaro battling it on out on the ballroom floor to capture the Mirror Ball trophy.
The celebrity dancers and their respective partners put in hours of practice, some peeking to get a scouting report on the other dancers’ music and moves.
Breedlove, whose partner is Director of Dance at Dynamic Jonathon Bungard, said that all of the event’s proceeds go to MJ4Hope and one scholarship for a Dynamic Ballroom student. Approximately 200 students are enrolled at Dynamic.
“Dynamic Ballroom co-owner Kami Weber always wanted to do a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ event right here in Mt. Juliet and approached me about it,” said Breedlove a mother of three who played softball and basketball at Mt. Juliet High School. “She said it was her vision and they chose us to benefit and I got to know her and trusted we could do this.
“The main reason and said I would is because it’s so way out of my comfort zone and if people pay for tickets to support MJ4Hope just to see me handle it, I’m game.”
Bungard said all of the contestant dancers will perform one routine with several intertwined dances, such as the waltz and rumba. By Saturday, Breedlove and Bungard said they will have practiced about 10 hours.
“Amy does have rhythm, but also a whole lot of heart for this,” said Bungard.
Mark Weber, the co-owner of Dynamic, is Christoffersen’s trainer and partner.
“We chose a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ format because it’s just so familiar and loved by everyone. What fun, we thought. And, we prayed and knew we had to do it this year,” he said.
Christoffersen, a mom to three boys, said she was glad Weber was her trainer and partner.
“I was at the beach when I got a message asking if I would be interested in participating,” she said “They needed another female. I had originally intended to be out of town that weekend, but opted to cancel my plans to raise money for this great cause.”
Christoffersen said while she has danced since she was 3, it was never ballroom style. She said she hurt her knee the first day of practice but is ready for the ballroom now.
Luffman insists he’s “the least competitive person you could ever meet.”
“I know I’m not going to win the Mirror Ball, but, it’s all about fun and for MJ4Hope and to get people to laugh and smile,” he said.
His dancing partner and trainer is Kami Weber, the co-owner of Dynamic and Mark Weber’s wife.
“Kami was put on this earth to dance and is the best partner, so patient and kind,” said Luffman. “She is teaching someone with two left feet for the cha-cha.”
“I will reveal we have a dip and she trusts me with it,” he said.