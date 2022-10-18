Going into the season, young Mt. Juliet racer Chase Johnson had his sights set on a track championship at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, like the one his dad, Andy, won in 2008.
But, with one race to go, it’s not to be.
Johnson is in the standings and out of championship contention as two fellow Wilson Country racers – Hunter Wright of Gladeville and Dylan Fetcho of Lebanon – duel for the title in the Oct. 30 season finale.
Still, Johnson about the last race: “I’m all in. I’ve got nothing to lose.”
The Mt. Juliet Christian Academy junior was mathematically in the championship hunt until last month when he missed a doubleheader points night.
“I was pretty far down in the standings at the time and, to be honest, I probably wasn’t going to be in it anyway,” Johnson said. “So, from that standpoint it’s not too disappointing. I’ll regroup and try again next season.”
Meanwhile, he still has a race to run, and he says there’s plenty of incentive, title or no title.
“My No. 1 goal at the start of the year was to win a Pro Late Model race, and that’s still in reach,” he said. “That makes this last race the biggest race of the season.”
Johnson finished fourth in his most recent race. He had posted another fourth earlier in the season, and also won three poles. He is winding down his third season in the premier Pro Late Model division after winning a lower-division title at 12 – the youngest champion on any level in the track’s history.
After moving to the top division he started strong, capturing Rookie of the Year. Then last year he hit a sophomore slump, finishing eighth in the standings. That’s where he currently resides.
Notching his elusive first win would be sweet icing on the season, even without the cake.