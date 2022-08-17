When Kaitlyn Stake was in the sixth grade, she took a military history class and found out something that reinforced her curiosity about military aviation.
A special project probed her to look at her family history and she learned her grandfather, Terry, was in the Air Force and eventually was a radiologist for the military.
Stake, 17, has propelled that legacy and recently completed an elite eight-week Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Delaware State University. The Mt. Juliet High School senior was one of just 20 freshman and seniors across the U.S. to be selected for this program.
She said the experience changed her life and cemented her desire to be military helicopter pilot.
“My goal is for a career in the military, it’s looking like the Army right now, but to serve in the military,” she said after completing her homework last Thursday. “I am so grateful and blessed with the amount of support I got from my MJHS JRROTC mentors and teachers, family and friends.
“Taking JRROTC changed my life. They got me to a higher standard in discipline. It’s an amazing leadership environment. With great people and teachers who care so much for us cadets.”
Stake who is a well-rounded student. Let’s talk captain (two years) of the MJHS girls’ soccer team, Principal’s List and you name it on the high school achiever roster.
During the Summer Flight Academy, she passed the FAA written exam, completed 35.3 flights hours and earned the FAA Private Pilot’s License, and got five college credits.
She also conducted multiple solo flights. Yes, alone in a Vulcanair, single-engine V1-0s aircraft.
In the summer of 2021, Stake was the Tennessee representative to attend the FBI Academy’s Youth Leadership Program.
The plane truth
The Summer Flight Academy was established in 2021 by Vice Admiral Kenneth Whitesell to increase diversity in Naval aviation. The Navy partners with universities throughout the country to provide the flight training to the participating students. The program is offered at zero cost to the student and with no obligations.
“She’s been a top performer from day one,” said Marine Maj. Albert Intilli, who has been head of the MJHS JRROTC for 12 years. “She applies herself in academics and athletics. She’s very driven and genuinely enthusiastic. Never negative. A super performer.”
Intilli, who nominated Stake for the program, said while there were only 20 students nationwide accepted for the flight program this summer, Stake competed against students from 256 schools for the eight seats in the Marine category.
“Outstanding cadets break out pretty fast,” Intilli said. “Kaitlyn was great in academics, she made 30-plus on her ACT, already has made the soccer team at West Point, was amazing at physical training and is probably the most physically fit cadet we have ever had, male or female.”
Stake said her typical day in the program was waking up at 6 a.m., four hours of academic lessons, four hours of flight training, chair flying and tests. She flew every day with certified flight instructors.
She solo flew many times to other airports in the Vulcanair, racking up 17 hours of solo flight time.
“Of course, at first, it was terrifying,” she said. “You just don’t think you are ready. But everyone says once you get your training wheels off, it’s all good. It was. It was amazing and freeing like a bird. I embraced the beauty up there. And, to know only about 1 percent of the population does this is overwhelming.”
This teen said she made it safely to the landing strip each time.
Her father, Sean is an official with the Special Olympics, and her mother, Karen, is a teacher for Metro Nashville Public Schools. They said they did a lot of praying for their independent daughter while she was at the program.
“She’s been all about aviating since about the eighth grade,” Sean said. “She’s always been self-motivated and knows what she wants. It’s been fun as a parent. I have an app that tracks her phone and saw she was going 102 mph and then realized she was in the air. She’s been sort of a Top Gun, with barrel rolls, loops and spins, and on the stick. I have trust in her and never would have accepted it all except for my trust in Maj. Intilli. He assured us this was a good program.”
Karen said that she also tried hard to remain calm.
“When she flew her solo flights to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, I was definitely nervous,” she said. “I was really excited for her, but you just can’t help having a few butterflies in your stomach. It just seemed surreal that she has only been driving a car by herself for one year, but she flew a plane for two hours totally alone. It was fascinating to hear her talk about her conversations with the airport towers, and creating flight plans, and taking weather watching to a whole new level. I’m not sure it has even sunk in for her how much she has learned and accomplished. It was a lot of fun living through her eyes for a couple of months!”
After this experience, Stake said she’s “absolutely” committed to an aviation career.
“I’m comfortable in the air,” she said. “I enjoy all aspects of aviation. I hope to attend college at West Point. I hope to be in military aviation and hopefully a helicopter pilot. I give my parents and teachers a lot of credit.”
Fast track to five years?
“Serving my country.” she said.