The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved a land use plan amendment that city officials refer to only as “Project Jolene” for outparcels located off Golden Bear Gateway at its meeting Monday night.
The commissioners also gave final approval to annex and rezone 160 acres on Benders Ferry Road for a new subdivision.
As part of Monday’s lengthy agenda, commissioners unanimously approved an amendment that would allow for some outparcels to be developed off Golden Bear Gateway as part of “Project Jolene” submitted by Lineberry Properties. The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission gave a positive recommendation for the land use map amendment for the five lots at its Sept. 15 meeting.
Uses planned for the property include a gas station, a convenience store, fast food restaurant and liquor store. While the request is not in agreement with the general plan for the area, planners agreed these plans would not have an adverse effect upon adjoining property owners. Planners said their staff supports the request because there is an “imperative” need for retail, restaurant, and convenience store along Golden Bear Gateway. City commissioners echoed their approval.
Commissions on second reading approved 4-1 (Mayor James Maness voting “no”) the annexation and rezone for the Benders Ferry subdivision. Vice-Mayor Ray Justice said he requested that the developers add two stub roads (dead-end roads) on the back line of the subdivision. He said the developers agreed to include only one and proposed an amendment with that change.
Commissioner Jennifer Milele proposed a second amendment related to an emergency access gate to York Road in the subdivision. Residents have expressed concerns that York Road would be used to avoid driving on Benders Ferry.
Both amendments were approved.
The parcel is located at 991 Benders Ferry Rd. Part of the plan is to preserve as many trees as possible, include a well-lit mail kiosk, decorative lighting at Benders Ferry entrances, significant landscaping along Benders Ferry lots, monument walls for all entrances and retention ponds with a fountain.
No certificates of occupancy will be issued until road improvements on Benders Ferry Road are in place.
In other commission business Maness addressed social media buzz about the possibility of a Costco coming to Mt. Juliet.
“We are working diligently to secure that,” he said. “Stay tuned and there will be more to come on it. I know so many people here have contacted us about it, but we are not at liberty to disclose anything yet.”
Four members of the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet received a standing ovation for saving the life of a driver whose car had crashed and turned upside down in a ditch along Interstate 40 in August.