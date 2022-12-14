Providence.Worship group members from left Jeana Campbell, Jenny Youngman, Lee Turner and Cremaine Booker sing one of the songs they collaborated on for their debut album ‘Awakening.’ They are also worship leaders at Providence Church in Mt. Juliet.
Providence.Worship members (back row): John Armstrong, Cremaine Booker, Jeana Campbell, Brent Rader and Shelby Wallace. (Front row): Tiffany Turner and Jenny Youngman. These Providence Church worship leaders collaborated for their first musical album which was release last month.
Mike Rodia
In the height of the pandemic a year and a half ago, a group of musicians and songwriters at Providence Church in Mt. Juliet decided they would combine their skills and love of the Lord to put together an album filled with songs written and performed to reveal the journey of waking up to God’s goodness and presence.
At first writing separately because of pandemic constraints, Providence.Worship group members began keeping journals about their respective journeys. That all led to “Awakening,” the group’s debut album full of incredible vocal performances, lush string arrangements and masterful guitars. The album was released in early November with a concert at the church’s worship center.
It’s not too often a church can say its worship leaders got together to release a 13-track album solely produced by its collaborative group of musicians. And, yes, they are all professionals in their own right, seasoned and passionate about bringing God’s love forward through music.
The group is comprised mainly of worship leaders Jeana Campbell, Jenny Youngman, Shelby Wallace, Cremaine Booker, Tiffany Turner, John Armstrong and Brent Rader. Thirteen are heard on the album either through instruments, voice, lyrics or melody.
Worship Pastor Jenny Youngman led much of the writing, but all had a hand in some of the lyrics and composition, each lending to the project their own personal take on life and relationship with God.
“If you have felt lost, lonely, and desperate, or if you’ve wondered where God is and what he is up to, the songs on ‘Awakening’ will point you to the truth — God is with you,” she said. “God loves you. God will fight for you. You are not alone. Nothing is wasted. And, no matter what you are going through, there is always more of God’s goodness to come. That desire is in every lyric and melody.”
Youngman, married and the mother of four children, has been with the church a long time and has been writing songs for about 20 years.
“We had the desire to bless the church people out of the pandemic,” she said. “We all had been separated and were trickling back to church and wanted to have a way to worship. We had our shared stories and how God moves us with our testimonies.”
This church certainly isn’t lacking in talent. Rather, the congregation is wealthy in musical chops. Youngman said that many of the church band are session players in Nashville and touring musicians.
The group met once a week on Tuesdays as restrictions were lifted and their time allowed. Many have their own home studios. Rader’s home hosted many of the mixing sessions.
Wallace is the title track’s lead writer. It seemed to the band members that it was a good theme for all the songs.
“Anytime songs written with the desire to change language to prayers of our heart, the joys of our lives and figuring what God is up to, it’s for artists and poets and songwriters to try to convey to connect in prayer, and life and love,” said Youngman. “I think we all have a similar point of view. Jesus is in our vision and is there for perhaps disconnected people, we hope this album and its music will reach these people. I know I felt God’s spirit during this process and it moved me.”
Youngman, who plays the piano and sings and writes songs, said she is inspired about everything; heavy stories, questions and sermons.
Campbell is a Providence congregant and a heavy presence on the album. She’s married with two daughters and lives in Lascassas. She said she has been singing since age 3 and plays the guitar and piano. Classically trained, Campbell said she loves how the album turned out for the group’s debut.
“I have a lot of hope for this album,” she said. “Whatever God can do. If they don’t hear these songs in church on Sundays, maybe then in the car or at home and let it be a reminder that God loves them outside the walls of churches as well.”
From a declaration of God’s promises in “I Know He Will” to a benediction and invitation to fullness of life in “Awakening,” these musicians said the album was written to reveal the journey of waking up to God’s goodness and presence.