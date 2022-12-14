In the height of the pandemic a year and a half ago, a group of musicians and songwriters at Providence Church in Mt. Juliet decided they would combine their skills and love of the Lord to put together an album filled with songs written and performed to reveal the journey of waking up to God’s goodness and presence.

At first writing separately because of pandemic constraints, Providence.Worship group members began keeping journals about their respective journeys. That all led to “Awakening,” the group’s debut album full of incredible vocal performances, lush string arrangements and masterful guitars. The album was released in early November with a concert at the church’s worship center.

