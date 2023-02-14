After hearing concerns from many citizens opposing a proposed zoning ordinance change that would create a recreational district near the city’s two lakes, Mt. Juliet city commissioners decided to table the item until further “clarification and more information” is sorted out and then perhaps start the process all over again.
At their Jan. 9 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance for the inclusion of a Recreational District and Seasonal Rental Units in CRC-PUD (Commercial Retail Center Planned Unit Development zoning).
This came about because District 1 City Commissioner Ray Justice approached city staff with interest in creating a recreational district with seasonal rental units and other uses due to the influx of new residents, and the desire to expand upon the city’s draw for tourists with the proximity to Old Hickory (OHL) and Percy Priest (PPL) lakes.
OHL is in Justice’s district in north Mt. Juliet. The proposed classification would broaden tourism-driven development. The addition of a recreational district would incorporate “transient” habitation for seasonal-type rentals, but with limited scope and nature.
“I just want the scope broadened to take things along the shoreline,” he said on Jan. 9. “There is no particular singular project yet.”
The ordinance defined a Recreational District Seasonal Rental Unit as a commercial activity that meets the definition of hotel under Tennessee state law, and “is otherwise not a residential dwelling…” and where all units on a zoned lot are held under common ownership and opened on a seasonal basis.
The key is this district would be located one mile from OHL and PPL. District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Miele asked to amend the ordinance to change the wording to, “within one mile” of the lakes for clarity.
However, Monday night Justice made a motion to defer the item indefinitely after citizens – mostly residing on Nonaville Road that leads to OHL – expressed concerns about traffic and “death curves” and quality-of-life issues threatened. Justice noted after the Jan. 9 meeting he did more research and felt uncomfortable without more clarification on some of his questions regarding the ordinance.
“Until I can make it clear, we don’t need to be voting on this,” he said. “I’d like to defer until we make it clear.”
Mayor James Maness asked if this was an indefinite deferral and Justice said, “I don’t know how long it will take.” He said he wanted a clear definition of lake boundaries because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer may have a different definition than the City of Mt. Juliet, among other needed clarification.
Vice Mayor Bill Trivett didn’t want to defer, but said personally, he wanted to vote on it that night, and “get it out of the way.”
Maness said if it failed on second reading that night they would have to start over. Justice reiterated he had questions not answered after first reading and he would not vote on it.
Maness noted he expressed concerns earlier about the benefits versus the cons on first reading.
“I had questions about infrastructure and the value of the zoning change,” he said. “What’s on the table does not impact just one parcel. It affects numerous parcels. This encompasses a lot. I’m prepared to vote this down tonight and start the process over with two readings again. It makes it more fair. In this case, there’s a lot at stake on this one. It changes a whole trajectory.”
Justice said he looked at seven cities near lakes to see how they deal with recreational-type districts.
“I didn’t get an answer from two of the three cities,” he said. “Also, this has a lot to do with Bender’s Ferry Road (situated near Old Hickory Lake as well).”
He noted he heard there may be a future golf course possibly proposed for this area and the current ordinance, and the proposed zoning change, could allow for it. He said he would work on a more detailed ordinance and bring it back.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele said she asked for an aerial map to be produced that showed a proposed recreation district and said it showed a “massive amount of land” that could be affected.
“There’s just no way,” she said. “I can’t vote for this.”
District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner also said too many questions were unanswered.
“This is a sweeping zoning regulation change and a bit too much to approve,” he said.
After the tabling, a room full of concerned citizens exited chambers. Along with long-time Nonaville Road citizens, several Horseshoe Cove neighbors were there to oppose as well.
Walkers and bicyclists noted the safety concerns that already exist on Nonaville Road that leads to the Cedar Creek Marina area. It has two notable curves that have a history of accidents.
“Some people take those curves at 40 miles per hour,” said Nonaville Road resident Joe Payne. “I can’t image what people who don’t know the road would do.”
Others said potential recreational-use-type cabins would bring in more people over the weekend.
Eric Jones said he moved to Horseshoe Cove for the good quality of life, “far enough from Lebanon Road and the interstate.”
“What may be an economic benefit for you will have a negative impact on neighbors,” he said.
Jay Swindell said Nonaville Road is actually a “pig path they paved.”
“Another 200 people a week… it endangers citizens,” he said. “An influx of transient people? We are permanent residents. This will take away our sanctuary.”