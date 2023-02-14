MJ logo - ONLINE ONLY

After hearing concerns from many citizens opposing a proposed zoning ordinance change that would create a recreational district near the city’s two lakes, Mt. Juliet city commissioners decided to table the item until further “clarification and more information” is sorted out and then perhaps start the process all over again.

At their Jan. 9 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance for the inclusion of a Recreational District and Seasonal Rental Units in CRC-PUD (Commercial Retail Center Planned Unit Development zoning).

