It measures about 18 inches x 24 inches, a miniature Mt. Juliet moment, a time capsule from the city to be buried this spring that will be opened a half century from now.

The time capsule is sealed and ready to be buried in the cornerstone of the new police precinct facility. Included in this little container are a city commissioner’s cowboy hat, city documents and personal letters to a judge’s children.

Tags

Recommended for you