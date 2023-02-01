Mt. Juliet Assistant Parks Director Jennifer Diekmann (right) and department Events Coordinator Erin Farmer wonder about the contents of the city’s time capsule to be buried this spring inside the new police precinct building. The time capsule is scheduled to be opened in 2072.
Mt. Juliet Assistant Parks Director Jennifer Diekmann (right) and department Events Coordinator Erin Farmer wonder about the contents of the city’s time capsule to be buried this spring inside the new police precinct building. The time capsule is scheduled to be opened in 2072.
LAURIE EVERETT
Mt. Juliet city commissioner Scott Hefner and his wife, Cheri. He put the cowboy hat he is wearing in Mt. Juliet’s time capsule to be buried this spring.
COURTESY SCOTT HEFNER
Mt. Juliet city judge Carolyn Christoffersen placed a letter to her four sons in a time capsule to be buried this spring.
It measures about 18 inches x 24 inches, a miniature Mt. Juliet moment, a time capsule from the city to be buried this spring that will be opened a half century from now.
The time capsule is sealed and ready to be buried in the cornerstone of the new police precinct facility. Included in this little container are a city commissioner’s cowboy hat, city documents and personal letters to a judge’s children.
This time capsule will be unearthed 50 years from now on Mt. Juliet’s 100 anniversary as an incorporated city.
Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee said this all came about when his department was trying to get together old records and pictures for the city’s 50th anniversary celebration held last summer.
“Well, we were putting together the history of our city the past 50 years and it was hard,” Lee said. “We wanted to do a display since 1972 and we didn’t have what we wanted. This time capsule will ensure in 50 years when this great city celebrates 100 years, they will have documents and pictures and stuff.”
Items included in the time capsule are pictures of city officials like Lee and city recorder Sheila Luckett and copies of a local newspaper. City commissioner Scott Hefner provided the cowboy hat.
“The cowboy hat was designed to protect working cattlemen as they worked all day under the sun,” he said. “I feel my duty as a city commissioner is to protect and fight for the citizens I represent in my district from wrong doers. Could be homebuilders, other citizens, or even our own government. It represents who I am.”
City judge Carolyn Christoffersen put in a letter to her four sons in the time capsule. They will be in their 60s in 50 years. She said it was the hardest thing she’s done (speaking to her boys in their 60s).
“I have really enjoyed my time serving as the city judge for Mt. Juliet,” she said. “I hope in 50 years when the time capsule is opened, my family remembers how much I loved serving this city.”
The city seal, city flag and city documents to show growth were included. Volunteer State Bank put in a newly minted $100 bill.
“There’s just a lot in that capsule,” Lee said. “So much documenting our 50th anniversary. They won’t have to search for stuff in 50 years. We have it all in the capsule. We will all be gone then.”
MJPD Cpt. Tyler Chandler said the department welcomed the time capsule into its future cornerstone.
“We did place some things in there,” he said. “Our badge, notes, roster flash drive with many photos and more.”