Voicing concerns about being “land speculators” and “biting off more than we can chew” Mt. Juliet city commissioners decided spending nearly $3 million to purchase land to expand the public works and engineering department facilities needed more negotiations with the landowners at their Monday meeting.
Commissioners deferred a decision for a possible land purchase for one meeting by a 3-2 vote with commissioners Scott Hefner, Ray Justice and Bill Trivett voting in favor of delaying the vote to the Nov. 28 meeting.
Public Works Director Andy Barlow made a case to buy 24.7 acres located at 620 Clemmons Rd. for $2.97 million for the use of the city’s public works and engineering departments and for future uses by the city, possibly parks space.
“We need more shop space and a garage and this is on contiguous property owned by the city,” Barlow said. “The owner was willing to sell the property. It’s not what we originally had in mind, but it is central to our urban growth boundary and at a very good location and a better per acre land deal. It would have many uses for the city.”
The city was looking to buy about eight to 10 acres for a public works facility expansion and it was discussed the rest of the property could be used for parks. The owners are Charles and Jeff Rowlett and John and Floyd Fisher. The parcel of land is adjacent to the city’s current property at 430 Clemmons Rd., which is roughly 4.5 acres.
In the current budget, the Public Works and Engineering departments included funding for the acquisition of addition land to expand services. The primary purpose of the expansion is for a new shop building, for sewer, streets, traffic and the upcoming storm water utility.
The expansion of facilities would replace much of the East Hill facilities. Barlow explained it became clear that the entire 620 Clemmons Rd. property was available. He said while it exceeded current needs, it would allow for expanded capacity for the future.
According to Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire, there is $1.6 million budgeted for land acquisition and the resolution is a budget amendment for an additional $1.5 million that would also cover funding for surveys, plats and initial engineering.
Vice-Mayor Justice questioned using $1.5 million from the city’s “rainy day fund” to cover possibly purchasing the additional land. Hire said that the city’s “rainy day fund” has approximately $40 million.
“This is just dirt and rock and cedars (trees). I’m not comfortable and want more discussion,” Justice said.
Barlow said the land was appraised at $150,000 an acre. Mayor James Maness said the city bought the adjacent parcel three years ago for around $110,000 per acre.
“We need to look at that appraisal and talk to the owners,” Justice said. “I am uncomfortable with $150,000 an acre.”
District 3 Commissioner Hefner said after budgeting to purchase eight acres last year, “why ask for more now?”
“The seller is offering the whole property now,” said Barlow. “Not necessarily all for public works, but for future uses as well. It would be an investment in the future.”
Hefner noted the city owns 60 acres on York Road.
“We don’t need to be speculators of land,” he said. “We don’t need to bite off more than we can chew. We have a police department to build and we are expanding City Hall. I am hesitant and $2.9 million is too much.”