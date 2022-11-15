Mt. Juliet

Voicing concerns about being “land speculators” and “biting off more than we can chew” Mt. Juliet city commissioners decided spending nearly $3 million to purchase land to expand the public works and engineering department facilities needed more negotiations with the landowners at their Monday meeting.

Commissioners deferred a decision for a possible land purchase for one meeting by a 3-2 vote with commissioners Scott Hefner, Ray Justice and Bill Trivett voting in favor of delaying the vote to the Nov. 28 meeting.

