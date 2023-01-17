In an effort to expand the city’s draw for tourists looking for “lake life,” Mt. Juliet city commissioners are considering tweaking a zoning ordinance to create a Recreational District.

The commissioners unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance at the Jan. 9 meeting for the inclusion of Recreational District and Seasonal Rental Units within one mile of Old Hickory Lake and Percy Priest Lake. Second reading is scheduled for the Monday, Jan. 23 meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you