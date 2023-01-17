In an effort to expand the city’s draw for tourists looking for “lake life,” Mt. Juliet city commissioners are considering tweaking a zoning ordinance to create a Recreational District.
The commissioners unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance at the Jan. 9 meeting for the inclusion of Recreational District and Seasonal Rental Units within one mile of Old Hickory Lake and Percy Priest Lake. Second reading is scheduled for the Monday, Jan. 23 meeting.
Commissioner Ray Justice approached city staff with interest in creating a recreational district with seasonal rental units and other uses because of the influx of new residents and the desire to expand upon the city’s draw for tourists. Old Hickory Lake is in Justice’s district in north Mt. Juliet.
The addition of a recreational district would incorporate “transient” habitation for seasonal-type rentals.
“We are a city between two lakes,” Justice said. “I’d like to create a zoning to allow tourism to this town on the lake.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates Cedar Creek Recreation Area and Cedar Creek Campground Old Hickory Lake.
During the meeting Justice said he has reached out to the Corps for the city to take over the recreational areas.
“I’m thinking about perhaps a memorandum of understanding with the Corps to help them on these,” he said after the meeting. “We have available and local resources to assist them and for them to know our standards.”
Justice said there is no particular project in mind.
“I just want the scope broadened to take things along the shoreline,” he said. “There are a lot of services people want in the area around the lake. The city doesn’t have zoning to access such. This is potential use centered around lake living.”
The commission homed in on the definition of a Recreational District Seasonal Rental Unit. City planning staff suggested it is a commercial activity that meets the definition of hotel under Tennessee state law, and “is otherwise not a residential dwelling …” and where all units on a zoned lot are held under common ownership and opened on a seasonal basis.
Mayor James Maness let commissioners know he will bring up several points to discuss at Monday’s meeting.
“I want to know exactly where the lake is,” he said. “Of course, I know where it is (as a whole) but what defines boundaries? Is there a legal definition to know where one mile from the lake is and how do we enforce it?”
He also asked if the rezoning would “do more harm than good.”
“We hope not to poach from hotels in Providence,” said Maness. “I want to get it nailed down and would like a reply on second reading.”
Justice said the location of the lake of which Maness was asking was set by him.
“Someone with 60 years of living on a lake,” he said. “I don’t think the Corps of Engineers would know. They control the waterways.”