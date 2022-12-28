The owners of Mt. Juliet Elite Gymnastics plan to move to a new, larger facility in the city during the first quarter of 2023.
Hundreds of students train in Mt. Juliet Elite Gymnastics’ original facility on Industrial Drive near the WeGo commuter train station. The new location at 581 Clemmons Rd. is about one mile away.
Craig Stott, who co-owns the gym with his wife, Erica, trains gymnasts at all skill levels. The Australia native said he began training in gymnastics when he was 4.
“I perfected the sport until I was 17 years old and then started coaching,” he said. “I love this sport; I grew up in it.”
Stott came to the U.S. in 2001 and married Erica in 2004 (they have three children.) He started his gym in Mt. Juliet six years ago and said he knew he needed to do more than rent a space.
“We needed a place these days with much more room,” he said. “I wanted to design the perfect space.”
Construction on the new 22,500-square-foot gymnastics facility began this past February.
“With our 23-foot ceiling we have a perfect viewing area for parents,” said Stott. “We’ve created a huge space for parties here, training, classes and so much more.”
Classes will be available for toddlers, recreational gymnasts, preteens and competitive levels, and summer camps will be held. Stott has 17 coaches on his staff.
The first class at the gym had eight students and now about 400 train there, he said.
“Why I think gymnastics is a great sport is that it’s a continuing sport,” said Stott. “It’s evolving. It’s not one skill. You learn one skill and maybe you fail, but you don’t give up. You master it. You never stop the fight to do a routine.
“The city is most thankful to Mr. Stott for his many years of business in our city,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said. “Elite Gymnastics has been a mainstay in Mt. Juliet for several years now and we greatly appreciate his investment in our community and in the lives of the children and families he serves.”