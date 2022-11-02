Mt. Juliet High School teacher James Peach and some of his audio-visual students are in charge of the remote control to the largest TV in Wilson County on Friday nights in the fall.
And with the Golden Bears winning the region football championship, they have at least one more chance to put on a show, both for fans in the stands and online viewers starting with Friday’s playoff game at home against Lincoln County.
The 1,419-square foot made its debut in September of 2021. At its first game, Mark Bridges of video board manufacturer ACE Sports said it is the largest Jumbotron among high schools in Tennessee.
According to Bridges, ACE Sports raised about $800,000 in revenue and added money from anonymous donors and the community to pay for the video board.
While the video scoreboard (23 feet high by 43 feet wide) towers over Roger Perry Field, its controllers sit in a booth about 10 yards wide in the press box behind the stands. The booth has three seats (although Peach and his student assistant usually sit only at halftime) with digital equipment taking up most of the counter space.
Peach directs students using two cameras (one of them on the roof of the press box) through a headset. The fans in the stadium see the same live video of the game that people watching online do.
“A tricky part is figuring out what the crowd in the stadium wants to see versus what the people at home want to see. We are showing fewer crowd shots now than last season,” he said.
The students who help with the production at each home football game receive class credit, Peach said. He said that one of his bigger goals is to expand the program so that the production on the video scoreboard is a part-time job with the students getting paid.
The video scoreboard booth has two computers and two monitors that Peach said were provided as part of the deal with ACE Sports. One of the monitors has commercials, a directory of 15 football-related GIFs and other social media-like graphics that are ready to be displayed on the video board with a touch of a finger. Some of the graphics in the directory are “first down,” “touchdown,” “timeout,” “impact play” and “it’s good.”
The two students primarily handling the graphics on the video board are senior Addi Hill and freshman Addison Crisp.
Crisp, whose brother Ethan was injured and did not play for the Golden Bears this season, was controlling the graphics when Mt. Juliet beat White County on a field goal on the final play of the game in September. She said her reaction was to calmly press the “it’s good” graphic. She said she is interested in a career in graphics design.
Hill, who said she plans to assist with scoreboard operation or social media for an athletic department in college, makes all of the graphics to be shown on the scoreboard, including schedules, announcements and a “welcome to the game” graphic. She said she turns on the video scoreboard around 4 p.m. and starts the video loop that includes commercials, pregame graphics and hype video.
That video runs until just before the 7 p.m. kickoff when the team’s “Bear Walk” from the locker room to the field is shown.
“When I first started, we had a bunch of meetings with people who own our still graphics (business sponsors),” Hill said. “Talking to these people and them complementing the graphics that I make was really cool.
“Also, when I make posts for the quarterback club to get announcements out for people or other things, they’re super appreciative of it. But truly not many people know that I do the jumbotron so it’s also cool just to hear people talk about how cool the jumbotron is and know that I make that.”
Hill said that most of her responsibilities this season have been to handle the football team’s social media, create the video scoreboard graphics and train Crisp on posting the graphics during the game. They can also play music through the scoreboard.
“My favorite part during the game is when we do something good and one of my graphics pops up on the screen like the first down or the touchdown,” Hill said. “It’s super cool to just see my graphics on the jumbotron.”