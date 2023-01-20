Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born in Springfield, moved to Mt. Juliet in 1972, and raised here and still live here.”
Married? Children?
“Not married, three children – Zachary, 22; David, 20; and Gracyn, 19.”
Your first job?
“Working in my grandmother’s kitchen and bath design company here in Mt. Juliet.”
You are the president and owner of M3 Events. What inspired you to do this?
“I wanted to move my business to MJ where I lived and expand to provide not only association management but also handle events and provide marketing and consulting services.”
What is that exactly?
“Association management is providing complete business management services for member associations. I have 20-plus years of experience and manage and provide member services for the following associations: Insurers of Nashville, American Board and Disability Analysts, American Society of Interior Designers -Tennessee Chapter, American Physical Therapy Association – Tennessee Chapter, Tennessee Association of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathologists and MJ4Hope.”
You are also the Executive Director of MJ4Hope. When did that start?
“Myself with two others, Derrick Meadows and Ron Jackson, founded this nonprofit in 2015.”
Why was it organized? Do you have a board and volunteers?
“This was first started as an alumni basketball game in 2015 to help two longtime MJ residents who were battling critical illnesses. The very first event raised close to $10,000. After this, we felt there was a need to help those in our city and have helped over 200 families, including those in the 2020 tornado disaster. We do have a board of five and a team of volunteers who donate their time to all MJ4Hope events. It’s really because the group of volunteers we have who always show up and completely give of their time to make sure every fundraiser is a success to help those in need.”
You danced in the first ever The Stars of Mt. Juliet fundraiser for MJ4Hope. What was this experience like?
“As you know, this was way out of my comfort zone, but I was pleasantly surprised at how much I did enjoy it. Again, the participants who gave up their time in our community to compete and the number of people who attended was amazing. Who knew MJ could have a ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and have over 100 people attend? Our little town is expanding, to say the least. We raised $10,000 which went to help teachers in the Mt. Juliet schools. Again, I can’t stress enough how much it means to give back to a community you have grown up in. Our teachers are the rock stars in this community.”
Why are you so connected to non-profit efforts?
“I am empathetic and loyal to this community. I was raised here. We have always taken care of each other. We want our growing community to still have that hometown feel, and if someone here is struggling in an unknown unforeseeable crisis we want to be that source of help. We want folks to trust that if they donate to us, it’s going tostay here to help people locally. Not only should you ‘shop local,’ we want you to ‘donate local.’ ”
What have been some uplifting moments for you?
“Without question all the people in this community we have helped. During the tornado, it was absolutely overwhelming seeing people come through our doors who had lost completely everything and hear their stories. And being from here, at times it would be people I have known for a long time, and I would hug and just sit and cry with them.”
Your bucket list for life?
“Just to be happy. If that involved more beach trips, that wouldn’t be a bad thing.”
What are some future goals?
“Keep on keeping on. I want to give back to our community. Figure out a way our city and county government can work together. I feel like there is so much disconnect between the city government and actual people who live and work here and would like to be a part of that change.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received?
“Don’t always give your knowledge away for free. You’re good at what you do, don’t let people take advantage of your kindness. Someone told me that when I first started my business.”
What are your hobbies?
“Run, exercise and golf. Oh, and now sometimes dance.”
Who have been your mentors?
“I have several.My mom and my aunt, who are and were both women business owners. Also, the coaches I had growing up here in MJ. One is Coach Mike Gwaltney, who just passed away this past year. We were taught how to work hard to achieve our goals. I’ve taken what I learned from playing sports here into my life as an adult. Never leave anything on the table, in everything you do, give it all you have.
What would surprise us about you?
“I have a small interest in politics, either myself running or getting the right people in place in our city, county, and state government.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“Our teachers in this community. They are not given near enough credit and support for what they do.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who and why?
“A guy we all went to school here died tragically after we graduated named Larry Hazelwood. We were all very close in school and college. Would love to hear what he has to think about MJ now and what we have done with MJ4Hope. I would like to think he would be proud of how we have helped others. He was the kind of guy everyone loved and would be right in the middle of all we are doing.”
Where do you see yourself in five years?
“Continue growing M3 Events and MJ4Hope and would love to work to help our city’s planning whether it’s me or helping people get in the right position in our city and county government.”
Your favorite thing about Mt. Juliet?
“The unending generosity.”
Do you have any pets?
“Two dogs — Ellie and Sadie.”
Your favorite book or movie?
“ ‘Top Gun’ — the first one.”