Please tell us a little about yourself. Where were you born, raised and where you live now.
“I am a native Tennessean. I was born in Monterey and grew up in Crossville. I came to Nashville to attend college, met my husband there, and we settled in Mt. Juliet. We moved to a quiet community in Lebanon in 2018.”
Married, children?
“Married to Bill for 37 years. We have two adult children, Rebecca and Thomas, and three grandchildren. Becca is married to Ky and their children are Calvin (5) and twins, Georgia and Cooper (3).”
Education?
“I have a B.S. Degree in Math and a master’s degree in Administration and Supervision, both from Trevecca University. I have additional graduate hours from Cumberland University in Curriculum and Instruction.”
When did you move to Mt. Juliet?
“My first teaching job right out of college was at Mt. Juliet High School. My husband and I lived in Davidson County at the time. Fast-forward 10 years when our first child was in kindergarten at Tulip Grove Elementary. After one year of being on two different school calendars, we made the decision to move to Mt. Juliet so our daughter could attend Wilson County Schools. Never looked back.”
I’m always interested about how people choose their career path. What was the moment you chose education?
“I knew when I was in high school that I wanted to be a teacher. Outside of my parents and close friends, my teachers were the most influential people in my life. I was a good student and enjoyed school but, for me, teaching was a calling. Janet Bass was my senior English teacher – she is definitely among my favorite teachers.”
You are now principal of MJHS. You were an assistant principal under Mel Brown. What did he teach you?
“I learned so much under Mr. Brown’s leadership – don’t sweat the small stuff … and, at the same time, pay attention to details. He also reminded me often that every single person and program in the school is important and deserves attention. Support and encourage your teachers and always remember that you are here to serve students.”
You were the principal at West Wilson Middle School when a tornado destroyed your facility. Thoughts on that?
“I cannot remember ever before feeling so many emotions simultaneously. I was (and am) so thankful for the timing of the event – thankful that school was not in session when the tornado hit the building. The power was out at my house so I was getting information from a variety of sources via cell phone. I stood in the middle of my living room and cried. The WWMS community came together to love and support each other. It was a blessing to play a role in that support system. Probably the hardest thing I have had to do in my career was tell the WWMS faculty, in a Zoom meeting, that I was leaving West Wilson to return to MJHS (starting July 1, 2020). They will always be a special group to me.”
Your goals as MJHS principal?
“We have 1,650 students; this is up from 1,430 at the end of last school year. My goal is to create and foster an environment where every staff member and every student thrives and succeeds. It’s an honor to be at the helm. I have incredible assistant principals and staff all around me – I am living the dream.”
Challenges in your career? Perks? Uplifting moments?
“When things are going well, it’s hard to remember the challenges. I feel blessed to have spent my entire teaching career at an award-winning school. I was a classroom teacher and assistant principal when both of my own children were at MJHS – definitely a perk. Participating in graduation is always an uplifting experience, seeing students finish strong.
What are your biggest accomplishments?
“Being principal at a successful high school is a big accomplishment and one that I am proud of.”
Future goals?
“One of my future goals is to be an involved grandparent.”
Pivotal moments that guided your career?
“Becoming an assistant principal was definitely a pivotal moment. Then, after several years as an A.P., transitioning to become a head principal was another significant moment. Leading a large school is an awesome task.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received or given?
“Be yourself, be transparent, and build on your strengths rather than focusing on your weaknesses.”
Hobbies?
“I love jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, Sudoku and other number puzzles. I also enjoy reading. I love to sing in the church choir.”
Mentors?
“I have had several mentors over the years – two standouts are Nancy Ash and Mel Brown.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“My mother, Rosemary Adams. She never wastes time talking about what needs to be done; she just gets busy.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“Being at peace with God.”
Where do you see yourself in five years?
“In five years, I will be retired and enjoying lots of Little League games.”
Favorite thing about Mt. Juliet?
“The people – this is an awesome community.”
Movie or book person?
Both – I love to read a good book, then watch the movie. My favorite books as a young girl were the Laura Ingalls Wilder books – I don’t know how many times I read the Little House series.”