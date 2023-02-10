Note: Last week Sister’s WhimZy co-owner Marquita Hall Filson was featured. This week Carmelita Stafford fills in other aspects of the business and about herself.
Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and primarily raised in Saskatchewan also known as ‘Land of the Living Skies.’ We made Mt. Juliet our home 20 years ago, and absolutely love it here.”
Married? Children?
“I’ve been married to my husband, Randy, for almost 30 years. Our daughter, Addie, is a junior at Western Carolina University and our son, Sam, is a freshman at Green Hill High School.”
What brought you to the Mt. Juliet area?
“Nashville was home until we had our daughter. We quickly realized we wanted her to attend Wilson County schools, we also wanted to live in a neighborhood with a large yard, and sidewalks. Mt. Vernon Estates fit the bill, and we’ve been here ever since.”
How did you meet Marquita Hall Filson, your co-owner of Sister’s WhimZy?
“Marquita moved to Mt. Vernon Estates a few years after me. I spent a lot of time at our neighborhood pool, especially when I was pregnant with Sam. That was 2007, the year of the heatwave. One day I saw Marquita rolling her cooler into the pool area with her three kids in tow. She joined another friend at the pool and I watched them enjoying cold beverages and having the best time. I remember thinking ‘these are my people.’ We became friends shortly thereafter.”
You two opened Sister’s WhimZy in 2012. How has this partnership enhanced your life?
“Our partnership was a friendship first. We definitely have a special bond, and our bond has only gotten stronger over the years. We have both carried each other through some pretty tough times.”
What is special about Marquita?
“There are so many things about Marquita I love. She has a knack for making everyone feel special, welcomed and loved the moment they walk into shop. She can also fix just about anything, just give her some wire and a tube of E6000 glue, and its brand new again. On a more serious note, though, she has amazing strength. She kept the shop running while I was dealing with breast cancer and recovery. She also displayed that strength again after the loss of her husband. Somehow, she always found a smile and managed to comfort others while she was the one needing the comfort.”
What are your main duties at the store? I understand you work mostly behind the scenes with the engraving orders and business accounts.
“Where Marquita is more free-spirited and social, I love detail and balance. The detail from vectorizing logos, creating custom designs, making sure everything is centered and sized correctly. I also enjoy doing our social media and website, coming up with the perfect picture and caption always makes my day.”
Describe the vibe and offerings at Sister’s WhimZy.
“The best days are days when our shop is full of happy people and an abundance of laughter. We want to help you find the perfect gift and we want to make sure you are having fun doing it. As far as popular items, with the charcuterie craze I seem to be engraving a lot of serving pieces and cutting boards.
Your philosophy as a successful entrepreneur?
“Work hard, do what you love, believe in yourself and your products, and most importantly be yourself.”
Some uplifting moments in your career and personal life?
“In my career, I would have to say creating a welcoming environment where we can help people, whether they’re dealing with grief or a scary diagnosis, we are always available to listen and offer a prayer, a hug and support. In my personal life, I would have to say being invited by the National Consortium of Breast Centers to go to (Washington) DC and speak to our senators and representatives and help educate them on the importance of keeping breast screening mandatory beginning at age 40.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“Dolly Parton, hands down.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who and why?
“My Baba (grandmother) because 99 years wasn’t enough. I miss her every day. She only had a third-grade education, but yet I learned so much from her. She was the strongest woman I have ever known.”
Your favorite thing about Mt. Juliet?
“Mt. Juliet is just so special to me, it’s hard to articulate but I would say the sense of community. I have witnessed several times how this town has pulled together. The tornado for one, our back room was one of the drop off points for supplies, water, groceries etc. I was blown away by how our community pulled together. Another was during COVID. As a small business the lockdown hurt us tremendously. But we have been blessed with some of the best customers. Whether it was gift cards purchased online weekly, or customers and friends offering to help pay our utilities, we felt so much love and support. I will forever be grateful.”
Pets?
“Two rescue dogs.”