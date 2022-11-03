Tell us a little about yourself.
“I have lived in Wilson County my entire life. I still live in Mt. Juliet.”
Current jobs?
“My primary job is teaching audio/visual production at Green Hill High School, but I work many different jobs related to sports broadcasting and sports in general. At Cumberland University, this is my first year doing play-by-play for football and my fourth year doing public address announcing for basketball, as well as an occasional softball and baseball game. I work part-time with 104.5 The Zone as a promotions assistant and with the Nashville Sounds as a Fan Host, which was my first job as a junior in high school.”
Education?
“I graduated from Wilson Central in 2017 and went to Belmont University to study mass communications. Thanks to Belmont, I was able to gain more experience calling games by working for their ESPN+ crew, calling softball and volleyball, filling in occasionally for baseball, and running a camera for basketball games. The pandemic hit during my junior year, so I ended up taking several summer courses in 2020 to graduate in 3½ years later that fall.”
Why do you have a passion for local sports?
“Lower levels of athletics such as high schools and small colleges might not receive as much publicity, but the storylines of the athletes and coaches are just as intriguing as those at any other major level. And what is most rewarding is getting to know those coaches and players, which is not as common at higher levels from my experience.”
Talk about your broadcasting jobs.
“Prep work is the most time-consuming part. I try to piece together an hour or two a day during the week for research and trying to find trends or interesting stats. I never use all the notes that I take, but it is better to have it and not use it than need it and not have it. Once the game gets going, to me it is about being descriptive and informative. Who made the play, how many yards did they pick up, and what down is it. At the same time, as I try to fill the broadcast with as much information as possible, I make sure to get my partners involved to make it feel more like a conversation and an equal workload than just me talking all night.”
What’s your typical week of preparation for Green Hill games?
“For football, on Mondays I reach out to the opposing teams to request information, such as a roster and stats, along with a space for our crew if it is a road game. We also host a weekly sports show on Monday night called ‘Hawk Hour,’ where a coach or two will join us for an interview. Through Wednesday, I update individual and team stats, along with a program records document I started in 2020, and begin to compile information on the opponent by searching online and reading game recaps from prior weeks. On Thursday, I interview coach (Josh Crouch) and two players for our pregame show. After the interviews, I go home, edit and download the interviews onto the commercial computer we use. Hopefully by Friday, most of the work is complete and we just show up and call the game.”
What are the obstacles of broadcasting a Green Hill game on Friday night, then traveling to Cumberland road games Saturday mornings?
“Sleep. After Green Hill games, we usually go out to eat because I have not had a full meal since lunch and it is 10:30 at night. So, Fridays are typically late nights, which means I don’t get much sleep going into Saturday, especially if it’s a Cumberland game that kicks off pretty early. Thankfully, the Cumberland sports information director drives, which allows me to sleep or prepare for the broadcast.”
Tell us about the Green Hill Sports Network.
“When it was announced that a new high school was being built in Mt. Juliet, I was calling games at John Overton High School in Nashville. My goal once I heard that news was to find a way to call games at a brand-new high school in my hometown. Fortunately, the principal, Mr. Kevin Dawson; the A/V Teacher, Ms. DeAna Duncan; and the football coach, Josh Crouch, were all at Wilson Central when I went to school there. I reached out to all of three of them and they were on board with the idea of having a broadcast of their games, especially since the school opened during the pandemic.”
Your favorite sport and sports teams growing up?
“I have always been a Titans fan. My grandfather has had season tickets since the team moved to town. He started taking me to games when I was about 6. That is where I was introduced to radio play-by-play. He brought a pocket FM radio with him to games, so wanting to be like someone I looked up to, I started doing the same thing. Mike Keith and Frank Wycheck were in my ears every fall Sunday and now with Coach Dave McGinnis calling games with Mike Keith, I have my iPod that I listen to every game on.”
Most memorable moment in your career?
“It has to be working with 104.5 The Zone and Titans Radio this past spring during the NFL Draft and hearing Rhett Bryan say my name as part of the crew working the broadcast. Hearing my name with that iconic Titans Radio music was something I never thought I would hear and completely caught me off guard when I heard it.”
The highlight of your day on the job?
“On the teaching side of it, I enjoy when I can see it click for a student and they start to understand whatever the topic is. One of the highlights of calling games is afterwards when we find a spot to eat, typically Waffle House, and talk about the game and everything else that is going on. Great way to unwind.”
What are your biggest accomplishments?
“I took a lot of pride in getting the Cumberland football (broadcasting) job. There are less than 900 colleges and universities that have a football team. It was also a surreal moment when I was hired at 104.5 The Zone since I have listened to the station since I was really young.”
Who are your role models?
“My grandmother was someone I really looked up to. The way she cared for everyone that entered her life and went out of her way to help others. Both of my parents have played huge roles in my life by leading by example. A non-family member would be Coach Jim Turner, who hosted basketball camps at Hermitage United Methodist Church during the summers.”
What are your hobbies?
“I like playing golf, although I am not very good. I’ve always enjoy attending Vanderbilt men’s basketball games. I really do enjoy researching for broadcasts to find a stat that most people might not know and would find interesting.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“I am a big fan of the beach and love Jimmy Buffett music.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who and why? What would you ask?
“I would pick my grandmother, who passed away in the spring of 2021. She was one of my biggest supporters and one of my best friends. She would always tell me how good I sounded calling a game. Not exactly sure what I would ask.”
Where do you see yourself in five years?
“My goal has always been to work for a college where I could call football, basketball and maybe even baseball, but those jobs do not come open that often.”