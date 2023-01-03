Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born in Middle Tennessee and have spent my entire life here. I have been in the Wilson County School system since elementary school.”
How old are you and what grade?
“I am 17 and a senior.”
What was your first EVER job?
“The Crumbl Cookie in Providence.”
Do you have a part-time job currently?
“Funny enough, this is something my fellow Student Council President Reaghan Ard of GHHS and I have in common. We both work at Crumbl Cookie locations in the area. I work in Providence and she works in Hermitage.”
How many students are there at MJHS? Have you been there since ninth grade?
“There are around 1,700 students currently attending MJHS. Believe it or not, my junior year was my first year at Mt. Juliet. I attended Wilson Central my freshman year and then the virtual learning academy my sophomore year and the majority of my teachers were actually from Green Hill.”
Why did you want to be student council president? Are you active in a lot of extracurricular activities?
“It was just the path I stumbled upon. I came to MJHS with an outsider’s view and had ideas on how to change things. Our principal, Mrs. Sharpe, was actually the first person who encouraged me to seek leadership in our student council. I am also involved in our school chapters of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society in addition to being the manager of the baseball team.”
What are your duties as student council president?
“To oversee all of the operations of the student council throughout the school year. We have four different classes often doing four different things, so managing all of that can be quite the challenge.”
What is the biggest event you’ve presided over during?
“Probably homecoming. There were so many aspects and we were responsible for all of them. It was definitely a busy time.”
What are your goals for the second semester” What’s planned for the rest of the year?
“Next semester will be full of things to do. We’re planning for coming home, service projects, senior events, and more. The biggest goal, especially for us seniors, is to get as much done as we can in the little time we have left.”
How much time does this position take?
“It really depends on how involved you want to be. I attend every student council function and take responsibility for most of our planning. So, I would say at least 1-2 hours a day.”
What traits must you possess for this responsibility?
“Decisiveness. People view leadership differently but at the end of the day great leaders are truly just good listeners. Listening to ideas and deciding which is the best one, even if you don’t agree with it, and executing it.”
What have you learned leading your school’s student body?
“I’ve gotten a better understanding of how diverse our school population is. I try to talk to new people and get that same outsider view I came to MJ with so that I can do my job better.”
What are some uplifting moments in your student career?
“Seeing the joy things like our homecoming pep rally brought to students’ faces. Hearing people talk about all the fun they had made the months of preparation well worth it.”
Your bucket list for life in general?
“Visit all 50 states and all of the national parks.”
What are your biggest accomplishments?
“Completing a semester of college as a high school senior with dual credit/enrollment classes.
Balancing activities, student council, and schoolwork and having time for personal things too.”
What are your future goals?
“To travel and meet new people from all over the world.”
What is the best piece of advice you’ve received?
“Some of the best advice I’ve ever received is simply to slow down and rest for a minute.”
What are your hobbies?
“I really like supporting our sports teams, especially at away games where most students aren’t present. Away from school, I enjoy being outside and getting exercise every day.”
Who is your mentor?
“I wouldn’t say I have one single mentor but have a group of people that are a good influence on me. For example at MJHS, Assistant Principals Ryan Hill and Tiffany McNeese have such a strong dedication to their work; Coach Drake exercises such good discipline not only in his classroom, but also with his team; Coach Tompkins balances teaching and coaching so well; and Mrs. Sharpe does her job with such devotion and attentiveness.”
What would surprise us about you?
“I get nervous. Even though I’ve gotten so much practice this year talking in front of large groups of people, I still get a little nervous every time.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“My mom. She has always been my number one supporter.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who and why? What would you ask?
“I would spend an evening with Michael Collins, one of the three astronauts on the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. Collins stayed behind in the command module and didn’t join Armstrong and Aldrin on the moon. I’ve always wondered if he was a little bitter.”
Your favorite thing about Mt. Juliet?
“The strong sense of community.”
Are you a movie or book person?
“Must say I’m a movie person. ‘Shawshank Redemption,’ ‘Catch Me If You Can’ and the ‘Hunger Games’ franchise are all favorites of mine.”