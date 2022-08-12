Please tell us a little about yourself. Where were you born, raised and where you live now.
“I was born and raised right here in Mt. Juliet. I went to Gladeville Elementary and Mt. Juliet High School. I live on the same street that I grew up on. I love Mt. Juliet.”
Your current career?
“I am the Lead Pastor of Teaching and Vision at Providence Church.”
Married? Children?
“I am married to Rachel Shepard (also a Mt. Juliet native), and we have three daughters, Mary (18), Lydia (16), and Phoebe (12). They are my favorite people.”
Your education?
“I have a degree in psychology from Middle Tennessee State University and a master’s in divinity from the university of the South, School of Theology.”
When did you move to Mt. Juliet?
“Rachel and I moved back to Mt. Juliet in 2008 to help start Providence Church. It has been the adventure of a lifetime. We feel so blessed to be pastors here.”
What was your first job?
“My first job was at Garr’s Rental and Feed. It was located on Lebanon Road. I carried sacks of feed, loaded straw in trucks, and filled propane tanks. It was pretty awesome.”
What was your career before being a pastor?
“I didn’t have one. I started working at a church when I was 19.”
Was there a specific incident in your life that led you to the clergy?
“I grew up in the church and always felt called to serve God. But my dream was to be a rock star. That didn’t pan out. When I was 18, I felt God distinctly call me to be a pastor.”
How did you come to be pastor at Providence Church?
“I started dreaming of planting a church when I was in seminary, but I never dreamed I would be able to do it in my hometown. Rachel and I moved here in January of 2008. Our church met in Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle School before building our building on S. Rutland Road next to Rutland Elementary.”
How many congregants?
“There are several thousand people who call Providence Church home. We have about 2,000 people who join us each week.”
What’s your “style” of preaching?
“I am a conversational preacher. I like to tell stories. I am informal. And I am committed to teaching from the Bible. For instance, this year at Providence we are studying the book of John.”
You had a very serious health scare recently. What happened?
“Last July, I was stung by a wasp that led to me having a seizure. It was a scary moment and took a few months to recover. I learned how loved I am, how great Providence Church is, and what a great community we live in. I learned to not take anything for granted and I have a renewed energy for telling people about Jesus.”
How did you become an author? What was your first book?
“My first book was called ‘The God Story;’ since then, I have written 10 more. I love writing and telling people about how good God is and the good things He has in store for them.”
Please tell us about your latest book released a few weeks ago, “Breaking Open.” What is it about?
My new book ‘Breaking Open’ is for everybody. It is about how everyone faces breaking moments in life, we all have pain, but it’s in those moments that we can either break down or break open in a way that leads to more life. It is for anyone who has experienced pain, and that is all of us.”
What is your community involvement?
“I love Mt. Juliet. Our church is committed to serving this community and we share the dream of Everyone’s Wilson to see Everyone Fed, Everyone Free, Everyone Safe, and Everyone Ready. We work really hard toward these goals and are seeing amazing things happen. This year we gave $200,000 to see the Mt. Juliet Help Center expanded. We partner with Rutland Elementary as a part of the Ready Initiative. I would encourage every church to be a part if they aren’t already.”
What are your biggest accomplishments?
“My biggest accomplishments are named Mary, Lydia, and Phoebe. Seriously. My three girls are what I am most proud of, and they are super fun.”
Future goals?
“Our hope at Providence Church is to see those who feel disconnected from God and the church, find hope, healing, and wholeness in Jesus Christ. That’s my present and future goal, just to help more people know Jesus and become his disciple.”
Pivotal moments that guided your career?
“I think when I failed to make the Mt. Juliet High basketball team, I realized my dream of being an NBA player was not going to happen. So, I became a preacher.”
Hobbies?
“I love to run and hike and travel. My current hobbies are doing anything I can with my daughters. You will see me at a lot of volleyball games.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“My mom and dad amaze me. They have been consistently loving and kind to me for 42 years.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“Perfect happiness for me is sitting down with a bag of peanuts at an Atlanta Braves game. Anyone want to go?”
Your favorite thing about Mt. Juliet?
“I really love the way people connect in Mt. Juliet. People who have lived here their whole lives and folks that just moved in all work together for the good of the community. And Chief James Hambrick … he’s probably my favorite part of Mt. Juliet.”
Pets?
“Oh yeah. We have two dogs, a very obedient Golden Retriever and a Beagle who is a complete rascal. Sorry neighbors.”