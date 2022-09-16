Tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born and raised in Nashville and I am now a proud resident of Mt. Juliet. I graduated from Stratford High School in Nashville and also served in the Navy.”
Married, children?
“Married to my beautiful and wonderful wife, Denise. We have five children, 14 grandchildren and one great-grand son.”
When did you move to Mt. Juliet?
“We moved here in January of 1995. This is where my wife grew up, and it was quieter than Antioch where we moved from.”
Did you always want to be a police officer?
“No. I wanted to be a doctor. I was in ministry prior to policing and had several jobs in sales.”
What interested you about law enforcement?
“The possibility of helping others.”
When did you become a police officer?
“In August of 1995 I was hired as a dispatcher and served as a reserve officer here in Mt. Juliet. This is the only agency I’ve worked for in law enforcement. I was recruited to serve in this department, mainly by Sgt. Mundy, Kenny Martin, and Zack Atwood.”
How long were you a police officer?
“I served on third-shift patrol for eight years, then moved to first shift. I made the rank of sergeant on patrol, then moved to the community policing division attaining the rank of lieutenant, and in 2006 was appointed to Assistant Chief by Chief Ted Floyd. I became Chief of the department in 2012.”
Two things that stand out during your service in MJPD?
“Our consistency and commitment to build better relationships within our community.”
The biggest challenges in your chief position?
“The recruitment and retention of qualified people who really want to do this job. Especially in light of events like Ferguson (Mo.), and the death of George Floyd. The way people view police now makes for an undesirable profession for many. But this is still an honorable profession with good men and women serving daily.”
What have you learned from your law enforcement experience?
“That more is gained when you treat people with respect, you are approachable, and you operate with honesty and integrity. Also, having open lines of communication with the community you serve.”
You are a pastor. Where? How long?
“I am currently serving as co-pastor of Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Mike Reese and Kenny Butcher. We have been there almost four years.”
Did you go to church regularly as a child?
“Whether I wanted to or not! I was brought up in homes where it wasn’t a choice.”
What was the inspiration to go into clergy?
“I felt a call to the preaching ministry early on in my life, but like many ran away from it for some time.”
What is your preaching style?
“I am a pastoral teacher and preacher. I am known to get animated during my sermons which shock some because of my mostly laid-back demeanor.”
Your favorite Bible verse?
“I have many, but one of my favorites is 2 Timothy 2:19 – ‘Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are His. And let everyone that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.’ ”
What about your musical talents?
“I sing and play drums. I am trying to get proficient on bass guitar and learning guitar.”
You recently released a CD with songs you co-wrote and sang. What was the inspiration?
“Yes, I have been blessed to write with some well-known writers in the music industry, Don Poythress and Leslie Satcher. We collaborated on this project, ‘Somebody’s Gotta Tell Them.’ The songs are inspired by events and actions that have taken place in my police career. Some go by the total story line, and others are just inspired by a story.”
Who are some of your favorite singers?
“As I love music, many genres and influences, there are too many to list and name here. But artists like Donnie Mcclurkin, Commissioned, the late Luther Vandross and Donny Hathaway, many R&B groups especially ‘old school’ Temptations, Vince Gill, George Strait, the list goes on and on.”
Your hope for MJPD?
“That with the growth of our community our department will continue to grow as well so we can provide the same and better level of service that we are known for. And even after I am gone, MJPD will be consistent in holding true to the values we have established. We are blessed to have competent leadership in place.”
What are your biggest accomplishments?
“First my faith, my family, and the different ways God has used me in this life. Coming from very humble beginnings, I’ve been blessed to accomplish a lot of things in my life. And, in spite of me, He has seen fit to use me.”
What are some future goals?
“To do ministry in a bigger capacity, meaning time given after policing.”
Pivotal moments that guided your career?
“Many could probably say this, 9/11. The tragic deaths of Jerry Mundy and John Musice.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received? Given?
“First making sure you have a relationship with the Lord, and being everything He calls you to be, knowing everything you do for Christ will last.”
You are very involved with the community. Why is this important to you?
“I truly care for God’s creation and as a leader in a community it’s important to me that people see me being engaged and approachable, not someone who just sits behind a desk with a title.”
Your hobbies?
“Music of course, reading, golfing, cruising, and watching some sports.”
Your mentor?
“My uncle, Pastor Fred Thomas, who is in hospice care as I type this, and Bishop Bobby Sanders, Pastor of Corona First Baptist here in Mt. Juliet.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“Outside of those I mentioned as mentors, I would have to say my mother-in law, Lilia Carter, who is truly a woman of faith, grace, and strength. And, at 91 still going strong, a true prayer warrior. Also, my wife, Denise, whom I’ve watch grow and mature in the faith and is a picture of being a lady. If nobody else does, I know she has my back, and she is the love of my life and best friend on this earth.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“Happiness is fleeting, I like to operate within the realm of joy. Because in spite of whatever the circumstance, no one or nothing can take that away from me.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who and why?
“Jesus Christ, and that’s not a canned answer. No one knows like Him all that He has forgiven me of and all the love He has poured into me. I know I will get to spend eternity with Him. I would say my mother who passed when I was 11½ years old, but I would want to spend more than an evening with her. I don’t know about asking anything, I just want to hang out.”
Pets?
“Our precious 11-year-old Khloe, a miniature poodle.”
Movie or book person?
“I don’t watch a lot of movies, but I do love reading, and two books that have played a big part in where I am in my life now are, “Come and See” by Pastor Todd Wagner and John Driver and, “The Third Option” by Pastor Miles McPherson.