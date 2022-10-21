Please tell us a little about yourself. Where were you born, raised and where you live now.
“Mt. Juliet is my hometown. I grew up in the Lakeview area and currently reside in Windtree Trace.”
Married, children?
“Wife, Jill. Son, Josh is 23.”
Education?
“A business management degree.”
Did you have a job before you became a firefighter?
“I had many — farm hand, electrician, sales, stone mason, nurse technician.”
Fire first responders in your family?
“Father and grandfather were in the Fire Brigade at DuPont.”
When was the moment you made this career choice?
“I became a member of the DuPont Fire Brigade at age 30.”
What was your first job in firefighting?
“Dupont Fire Brigade & Emergency Response. I was a firefighter, EMT, and Haz-Mat Technician. Started there 29 years ago.”
Please tell us your journey to FDMJ.
“I was working full time at both WEMA and Summit ER. I had left DuPont after 17 years and wanted to utilize my industrial fire/medical training for my neighbors and community. After 3-4 years of working in both field and clinical medicine, Mt. Juliet made the bold decision to start the fire department and I prayed about it and felt led to apply. I did not get the job, but the city administrators felt that the selected candidate would need a second, so I was awarded the job of Assistant Chief.”
When you applied did you hesitate because I believe you were tasked to start a fire department from scratch?
“No. While I was at DuPont, 9/11 occurred. Because we were a large chemical plant, the federal government believed we were a potential target and directed us to increase our FD and its response capability. I worked under one of the finest chiefs in the business, Spence Talley, and learned a great deal about starting and growing an emergency services organization.”
When were you named chief?
“Erron Kinney was selected as the first Fire Chief for FDMJ. He was chief for 14 months and then took a Chief position with the Sherborn, Mass., FD. After three months as interim, the City Manager appointed me to be the fulltime Chief of FDMJ in 2014.”
What did it take to start a fire department from scratch?
“Money, lots of money. The city had passed a property tax three years before in 2010 yielding around $1.2 million dollars annually. The city, Chief Kenneth Martin and I used that as ‘seed money’ to start the fire department.”
Challenges and perks as chief?
“The biggest challenge the staff and I face is trying to grow our fire department at the best possible speed. To meet and match the growth of Mt. Juliet in a post-pandemic world where ‘supply chain issues’ have become the rubber stamp answer to delays and high costs. The perks are in the numbers. The FDMJ firefighters are rising to the challenge of significant increases in calls for service and with the advent of the ambulance service, their excitement is truly working the culture and mission statement. Be safe, Be successful, Be nice.”
Do you still go out to fires?
“I do. Very, very rarely the first on the scene, though. FDMJ is blessed with some great officers and firefighters, they can lead and accomplish successful fire scenes. If the officers need me to take incident command, I will; otherwise, I will work for them as the safety officer, accountability officer, and fire investigator.”
Most memorable moment in your career?
The night of the (March 2020) tornado when Robert and Meagan Maxwell handed me their only child, Brock, to get him beyond a long array of downed power lines to the safety of his grandmother.”
Scariest moment in your career?
“Same moment. That was a great deal of trust with some very precious cargo.”
Strengths you must possess to run a city fire department.
“Patience, faith, trust, and family support.”
Highlight of your day on the job?
“When I hear from the citizens, businesses, and visitors about how they appreciate ‘my service.’ It gives me the opportunity to heap praises on the men and women of FDMJ.”
What are your biggest accomplishments thus far?
“Opening two stations, building a third, planning on two more, hiring some really good people to help me in Deputy Chief Joey Edwards, EMS Chief Eric Newman, Fire Marshal Brent Blamires, and Administrative Assistant Extraordinaire Sharon Bachelier to keep us all in line and on time, working with the MJ Board of Commissioners and City Manager to introduce an ambulance service with the fire department, working for the citizens and businesses by lowering the ISO rating from a 5 to a 3.”
Please give an update on progress of North Town fire station.
“The contractor has been plagued by supply chain issues and is significantly behind schedule. He has slated Nov. 15 for a substantial completion date and Dec. 1 as move in. Fingers crossed.”
Future goals for FDMJ?
“Successful launch of the ambulance service, build a station on Golden Bear Gateway, build a station west on Old Lebanon Dirt Road, replace the station behind City Hall, continue to hire awesome public servants, continue the effort in the trust of the Mt. Juliet elected officials, maintaining a culture for FDMJ that is reflected in the high service level for our citizens and community.”
Role models?
“Jesus, my Dad, King David, Fire Chief Alan Brunacini.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received? Given?
“From my dad, ‘Don’t sweat the small stuff.’ From me, “Don’t let your mom comb your hair when she is mad at your dad.’ ”
Hobbies?
“Fishing, yard work.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“Peace, never had it, but I hear it’s good.”
Where do you see yourself in five years?
“Hopeful to be still in service to the citizens, businesses, and visitors to Mt. Juliet.”
Movie or book person?
“Movie. Favorite is ‘Top Gun Maverick.’ ”