Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born in Livingston, Tenn., and graduated from Livingston Academy. I have lived in Mt. Juliet/Old Hickory for the past 20 years.”
Your current career?
“I am a small business owner of The Basement Marketplace and Merit Insurance of Tennessee.”
Married, children?
“I am happily married to Don Ruesewald (23 years). Our children are Josh, 28, Ryan, 21, and Abby 18. Josh began working with us in our insurance agency this year and he is also in the Army Reserves. Ryan is a senior mechatronics engineering major at UT Chattanooga and graduates in May 2023. Abby is a freshman at MTSU majoring in textile merchandising and management.”
What is your education?
“I graduated from Tennessee Tech with a business/HR degree. I am a third-generation Tennessee Tech grad. My parents met there and my grandfather also has a degree from Tech.”
When did you move to Mt. Juliet?
“We wanted to move back to Tennessee to be closer to family after Ryan was born and Mt. Juliet/Old Hickory is where we chose in 2002.”
How did you become an entrepreneur? How come outside the box?
“I worked corporate jobs for 19 years after college (Averitt Express/Alltel/Verizon). We started an insurance agency with Allstate in 2002. My husband worked in the agency and I kept my job in corporate America. However, as with any family-owned small business, I often helped in the agency after hours. After 15 years with Alltel & Verizon, I was ready to leave corporate America and invest my time in our insurance agency. I worked in the agency for several years before moving my focus to The Basement Marketplace.”
So how did Basement Marketplace come to be? Were you always an antiques booth person?
“The Basement Marketplace started because we had a great space available in the basement of our building on Lebanon Road and were trying to think of a creative way to use it. Suddenly, we found ourselves renovating the space to get it ready for a booth rental business. When we first opened in August of 2016, the store was about half antiques and half crafts and gifts. It has been so fun to watch it evolve over the last 6½ years. We now have more gift items, handmade items, boutique clothing, and home décor. I’m actually not a maker, but I have a booth where I curate unique gift items. I enjoy attending market to find new unique items to carry in our store. But the thing that makes our store the most special is all of the handmade items.”
How many vendors are there? What is the experience for us there?
“We have over 50 vendors currently. Our vendors really are an amazing team. They work so hard to bring in creative and unique items to their booths. We have so many unique gift items that you will not find in the big box stores or online retailers. Boutique clothing, handmade jewelry, hand poured candles, handmade soaps, handmade pottery, home décor, and all kinds of gift items. Our vendors range in age from 16 to 90 years old. They are all so talented. One thing you may not know is that we offer a lot of classes. We have several types of paint classes, including wood signs, watercolor, and acrylic. We also offer pottery and cooking classes. Our class offerings have really grown and have become an important part of our business (located at 14625 Lebanon Rd. in Old Hickory).”
What is the gift selection for Christmas?
“We have gifts for everyone on your list, even your pets (locally made pet treats). Our book booth is fabulous. We have locally painted art, and can even do custom pet portraits. We carry a wide variety of made in Tennessee food products, from Loveless Café biscuit mix to GooGoo Clusters. We have the most beautiful handmade wooden nativity scenes. We also make a lot of custom items, including wood signs and other items.”
What are your goals for the store?
“The thing I love most about our store is the sense of community. We build relationships with our customers and they become friends. They share stories of joy and heartache. We laugh together and sometimes we cry together. My goal is to continue to be a gathering place for our community. It’s more than just a retail experience.”
Uplifting moments in your career?
“I am very honored to have received the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce Business Woman of the Year award two times. It was such a surprise and honor each time.”
A “bucket list” project or experience?
“Don and I achieved a ‘bucket list’ item earlier this year by purchasing a home in Panama City Beach, Fla.”
What are your biggest accomplishments?
“Being a mom and wife are the things I cherish most, but I am very proud to be a local small business owner. It definitely comes with a lot of responsibility, but also has given me more flexibility in my schedule to spend time with family.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received?
“My grandmother always said, ‘Pretty is as pretty does’ meaning that beauty comes more from your actions.”
What would surprise us about you?
“I can make balloon animals.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“On a beach in the Caribbean.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who and why?
“I really regret that I never went to see Prince in concert. I’ve always loved his music so I think I would want an evening listening to his music.”
You a movie or book person?
“Movies. I love classics like ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Pretty Woman.’