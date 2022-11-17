Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born in Memphis and raised in West Tennessee between Jackson and Covington where my parents live. I now live in Murfreesboro, where me and my wife met, went to college, and are involved at our church, World Outreach Church.”
Your current career position?
“Public Information Officer. Formerly a sports broadcaster. I love my transition and God really moved in my life making it happen.”
Married, children?
“I have been married for six years to Karianne Beasley, who is the best Christian woman I know. Our first child is six months old, Brady Wayne Beasley. He is such a gift and joy to be around.”
Schooling?
“I graduated from North Side High School in Jackson, Tenn., and MTSU, where I majored in broadcast journalism.”
What was the moment you chose journalism/media?
“I chose journalism because it was a way to cover sports and get into the games for free. I did everything in college, interned with the athletics department, wrote for the school newspaper, anchored the student-run TV station, and had a radio show.”
Why did you choose television vs. print journalism?
“TV is a little more run and gun and I had more experience with it after shooting 3-plus years’ worth of games in college for the athletics department with a paid internship.”
What was your first job?
“I worked at the YMCA in college to make some summer money. My first big-boy job was in Paducah, Ky., as a sports reporter for the local TV station. I spent 2½ years there making mistakes and learning the business.”
Why did you leave television to take the job as PIO for Mt. Juliet?
In September of 2021 I changed jobs. (City Manager) Kenny Martin sold me on the family-like atmosphere at the city. No one ever sells that in an interview. Plus, the city is amazing, and its best days are ahead of it. I love working for Kenny, Deputy City Manager Sheila Luckett, and the entire board of commissioners and department heads. We are here to serve our citizens.”
Was it a hard transition? What skills did you bring to the PIO position?
“Not at all. The city welcomed me with open arms and gave me a blank canvas in which to operate, with me being the first-ever PIO. I brought the ability to speak on camera and manage social media, promote the great things in the city, and working well with people on different projects.”
What are your duties?
“My duties include media responsibilities, social media management, grant writing, public speaking, event management, and all other duties assigned. I’ll do anything asked of me. I am also the PIO for the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet. Jamie Luffman and Joey Edwards are the best to work for.”
What are your short and long-term goals, as PIO?
“My short-term goal is to provide city the best up-to-date info on everything going on. Long-term is continuing to be innovative and change up ways to better communicate while having fun with it. The perks are getting to work with the Chamber, Rotary Clubs, all department heads, etc. It’s easy to get to know everyone in the city with how many things I have to be involved with. I love every second of it.”
Uplifting moments in your career and personal life?
“I have so many great Christian influences in my life through church and our small Bible study group. My No. 1 job is to be a light for the Lord and have integrity. I have to be the same at work as I am at home.”
Pivotal moments that guided your career?
“COVID. The shutdown of March 2020 made me draw closer to the Lord, repent of my sins, and not desire to go back to my previous ways. That realization provided a dramatic shift in my life.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received?
“Be yourself. In television that is more difficult than you think, with everyone trying to be perfect. After I became comfortable being myself, a huge weight was lifted from me.”
Hobbies?
“Watching sports, spending long days on the beach, walking, spending time with friends and family.”
Mentor?
“My friend Beau Carroll. He’s a great example of what being a great father, husband, friend, and bold and courageous Christian looks like. I’m also friends with Rudy Kalis, former Channel 4 sportscaster, who is a great man of faith as well. We talk regularly and he is a great encourager into my life.”
Which living person do you most admire?
Tim Tebow or Pastor Allen Jackson of World Outreach Church. They are great examples of Christ, and it’s their life goal to tell others about Jesus.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“Outside of Heaven, it would have to be a two-week stay on the beach.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who and why?
“(NFL quarterback) Tom Brady. I’d ask him all of his motivations and what drives him outside of what we already know.”
Your favorite thing about Mt. Juliet?
“The people and their generosity and spirit. People take pride in being from here.”
Pets?
“A Labrador retriever named Winston. He’s 8 and rescued from Murfreesboro when he was almost 3. He’s man’s best friend.”